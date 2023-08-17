Who are Colin Kaepernick's parents?

Colin Kaepernick's career as a quarterback and as a passionate civil rights campaigner is enough to make anyone proud of the Wisconsin-born star, but no one can be more so than his parents. The 35-year-old was adopted at just six-weeks old by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, and has spoken regularly about his love for the couple.

© Getty Images Colin Kaepernick with his parents, Teresa Kaepernick and Rick Kaepernick, and his girlfriends Nessa Diab

Who are Rick and Teresa Kaepernick?

Rick and Teresa Kaepernick are the parents of former football star turned activist Colin Kaepernick. The duo adopted Colin in December 1987, and he has been a part of their family ever since. The family used to live in Wisconsin, Colin's birth state, but moved to California when he was four years old.

© Colin Kaepernick on Instagram Colin with his parents in 2015, celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary

Rick and Teresa welcomed two children together prior to their adoption of Colin: a son Kyle, and a daughter called Devon. The pair had also suffered the loss of two newborns, sons Lance and Kent, which Teresa explained to CBS News left them eventually feeling "a sudden desire that our family wasn't complete" and which led to them pursuing adoption.

Losing two of her babies to congenital heart defects also moved Teresa and her husband to get involved with the charity Camp Taylor which helps raise awareness about and helps support families dealing with heart disease in children. Colin has got involved with his parents' work with the charity, delighting the kids and the parents it supports.

© Colin Kaepernick on Instagram Colin supporting the Camp Taylor charity in 2016

Before retiring in the mid-2010s, Rick enjoyed a long career working for dairy-related companies including Borden and the Hilmar Cheese Company. It was a promotion related to his work in this industry which led to the family's move to California in 1992.

Teresa worked as a nurse during her professional career, before she turned her attention to charity work as Colin got older. People reports that Colin's birth mom, Heidi Russo, also ended up working in the nursing profession.

What is the relationship between Colin Kaepernick and his adoptive parents?

In his 2021 Netflix series Colin in Black & White, the former 49er explored his experience of growing up black in a mostly white family and community, and how while he was always loved, his parents didn't always succeed in understanding their son's biracial identity. "I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through," he told CBS in March 2023.

© Colin Kaepernick on Instagram Colin posted this throwback photo of him and his dad on Instagram in 2015

Describing his graphic novel Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game in which he portrayed his early life, he explained: "It was important to show, 'No, this can happen in your own home.' And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated."

Speaking in 2018 with VH1, the racial equality campaigner also addressed how in childhood: "At a young age, I understood that I was different." He continued: "As my identity developed, my place in society and my understanding of that developed. My parents and my family had to develop as well. I think that's just been a constant journey for us and one that we've worked through."

© Getty Images Teresa Kaepernick with her son Colin at VH1's 3rd Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms' Show

Throughout, Colin and his parents have been clear that they enjoy a very close relationship. "I wouldn't do it with anybody else," the footballer said about working through everything with his family.

Speaking to ESPN in 2013 about the day the pair adopted Colin, Teresa revealed: "I'll never forget that day… The minute I picked him up, I just cried. We gave [his birth mom] a big hug. She needed a couple more minutes. And then we left."

Who are Colin Kaepernick's biological parents?

The star player's birth mom is Heidi Russo, an Italian-American woman who gave birth to Colin when aged 19 in 1987. The San Francisco 49er's family have never revealed the identity of Colin's father, although it is known that he was of African-American descent.

© Getty Images Colin Kaepernick attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Colin In Black And White' in 2021

In the past, Colin has turned down opportunities to meet with his birth mom, explaining to ESPN that: "It's not really a respect [for his adoptive parents] thing. It's just - that's my family. That's it."

Heidi lives in Colorado, and as well as being a nurse, she is also the founder of two organizations: 'Linked Thru Love' and 'Three Strands'. Both groups are linked to helping people understand adoption and supporting and protecting birth parents, especially birth moms, from the stigmas which can follow putting a child up for adoption.

