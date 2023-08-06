Hoda Kotb shares bare-faced photo cozying up with daughters for bittersweet reason

The Today Show star was up early to watch the US face off against Sweden in the Women's World Cup

It appears Hoda Kotb has some budding soccer fans in her house, and they are willing to lose some beauty sleep over it!

The Today Show star was up at the crack of dawn with her daughters Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, three plus with her mom Sameha "Sami" Kotb, to watch Team USA compete at the Women's World Cup.

The longtime broadcast journalist adopted her two daughters with her ex-fiancé, financier Joel Schiffman. The two were together from 2013 until 2022, but continue to co-parent as friends.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb wears the exact same outfit as Today stand-in

Hoda and her girls were up early Sunday morning to root for their home team as they faced off in a nail-biting game against Sweden that would determine their fate in the championship.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a photo from their early-morning support of team USA, where the Kotb family appear fresh out of bed but all smiles as they cozied up in front of the television.

MORE: Hoda Kotb finally reveals the 'very personal' news on Today fans have been waiting for

While neither were seen to be wearing Team USA clothing, Hoda did honor the other star of the summer, the one and only Taylor Swift, as the Today host is seen wearing a sweatshirt from the Eras Tour.

"We up!!! Go USA!!!!" she wrote in her caption, and as the tense game went by for 120 minutes without a team scoring any goals, eventually landing themselves in penalties, Hoda went back to her post and wrote in the comments section: "Lets gooooo penalty kicks!!"

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's daughters leave Hoda Kotb in disbelief after appearance in family video

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb shares heartwarming on-air revelation: 'It was beautiful'

Her fans loved seeing Hoda support the team – and the cozy family photo of course – and also wrote in the comments section: "So lovely… enjoy each second, and ALL of those loving women around you… you did it Hoda! Look around… I learn so much with you graciously every day!" and: "YES Hoda! This is why you're my fave," as well as: "Good morning Hoda and family!! Glad you're up cheering on the US too!! Let's go!!!" plus another fan added: "Your children are so so beautiful."

© Instagram Hoda shares her two daughters with her ex

However, unfortunately for Hoda and the rest of the U.S. rooting for their team, Sweden won 5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks, kicking team USA out of the championship.

The penalties themselves were as tense and back and forth as the game, as both Sweden's Nathalie Björn and U.S. star Megan Rapinoe missed their shots.

© Getty Hoda, pictured above covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, has reported on countless sports championships

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb has her followers in tears with latest post

After the loss, one fan went back to Hoda's post and wrote: "So disappointing. But proud of the US Women's team!"

© Instagram The Today star lives between NYC and Long Island

The US has had two consecutive wins at the World Cup, in 2015 and 2019, and the latest game saw their chance at a third consecutive win get squashed.

The final game is slated for August 20, at 6am, and it is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.