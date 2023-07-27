Everything Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have said on wanting more children: 'I'd love to'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck love being part of a blended family following their surprise Las Vegas wedding in July 2022 – which was followed by a spectacular second wedding at the actor's $8 million Georgia estate one month later

The couple, who rekindled their love in 2021 after almost 20 years apart, share five children between them; Ben is dad to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. He is also stepdad to JLo's twins, Max and Emme, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

However, many of the couple's fans often query whether Jennifer and Ben will welcome a child of their own. While neither of them has spoken about expanding their family at the moment, they have expressed their desire for more children in the past.

Does Jennifer Lopez want children with Ben Affleck?

The Jenny from the Block singer previously admitted that she was "open" to trying for more kids. "I want to!" she told People. "I don't know that it's in God's plan but I would like to try. I'm so open to it!" The comments came when the popstar was engaged to former partner Alex Rodriguez, however, JLo's wishes to expand her family could still stand with Ben.

Jennifer relishes being a mom and previously opened up about how "blessed" she was to welcome children later in life. "They just made my life so much better," she said on Today.

"I'm forever grateful that ... you know, I didn't have kids until later and so I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me, so I'm very aware that I was blessed with that. It could have been something different. I don't take it for granted one day."

On Instagram, she has also shared her gratitude for being a mother, previously writing: "Being a mom is my greatest joy and happiness. My biggest challenge and my greatest triumph."

Does Ben Affleck want more children?

Back in 2012, Ben's wife at the time, Jennifer Garner, revealed that he was desperate to have more children. "The fact that Ben wants another [baby] is true," she told Extra, before admitting she was the one who didn't want to add to their brood. "I can tell you that would be a pretty uphill battle with me. I am not anticipating having any more kids!”

Does Ben Affleck have a good relationship with JLo's children?

Ben appears to be a loving and committed dad to not just his own children but his stepchildren too. To mark Father's Day last year, Jennifer opened up about Ben's role in her children's lives and just how much he cares for them.

In a heartfelt tribute to him, she admitted that despite all her major accolades and her continuous career successes, "Nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply."

Taking to her popular newsletter, On the JLo, to write in more detail about her relationship, and his own with their five kids, she wrote: "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen [a] more consistent, loving and selfless father."

"It's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you."

She concluded: "It's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure."