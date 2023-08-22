Jennifer Garner issues advice about heartbreaking next chapter

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the start of the new school year, sharing several videos to mark the occasion.

Her first post showed a marching band playing a jubilant tune, with Jen captioning the video: "Back to school!" However, her following posts took a more sentimental tone, with many touching on the anxiety the new school year can bring, with advice for parents on how to support their children.

Her final post struck an emotional chord, offering advice to college freshmen leaving home for the first time to start college.

© Getty Jennifer Garner shared advice with fellow parents

Jennifer is likely feeling emotional, as next year her and Ben Affleck's oldest child, Violet Affleck, could fly the nest. Violet turns 18 in December, so this will be the last school year that Jen sees her firstborn embark on ahead of college.

Ben and Jen's second child, Seraphina is 14, while their youngest Samuel is 11, so Jen has a fair few first days of school ahead of her with her two younger children.

That said, the advice she shared for freshmen was likely well-received by her followers. Words of wisdom in the New York Times piece that Jen posted ranged from health advice to light-hearted tips: "Don’t take other people’s Adderall. Granola bars have a lot of sugar. The stamp goes in the upper right-hand corner of the envelope."

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Jennifer Garner with her oldest daughter, Violet Affleck

Jennifer also shared advice to fellow parents packing lunches for their kids ahead of the start of school, recommending they add spinach to their meals to help with their health – and fans were obsessed with how adorable the 51-year-old appeared in the video.

In the comments on the video, which sees the Daredevil actress sit in a farm field in a pair of overalls, fans heaped praise on Jen, commenting: "You are the cutest person on Earth without question," one wrote, while another added: "I mean, can you be any cuter? Love you."

© Instagram Jennifer Garner loves to spend time on the farm

A third added: "Just adorable," while another commented: "She is like a rainbow!"

We hope all three of Ben and Jen's kids have a happy first week at school – and Jen isn't feeling too worried about Violet's impending departure!