How 'level headed' Jennifer Garner will be supporting her 3 children during grief

Jennifer Garner announced the heartbreaking loss of her father, William Garner, on March 30, as he peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones.

The 13 Going on 30 star revealed that he was with his entire family at the time of his death, including his grandchildren.

Three of his grandkids are Jennifer's children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The Hollywood star penned an emotional tribute to her late father shortly after his passing, and highlighted the happy memories they had created throughout his long life.

Parenting expert Lucy Shripton, and expert at The Baby Show, spoke to HELLO! about Jennifer's "level headed" attitude towards grief, and how this will likely help her support her own children through their own grieving process.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner's beloved dad passed away on March 30

She began: "First of all, what a beautiful post Jennifer Garner has written – totally in appreciation of what they had rather than falling into the sadness of loss.

They are celebrating what they had and the happy memories. Leading from that place of celebration and gratitude will help her children to lean into that and feel that place of celebration, joy and happiness for the person they lost rather than their own sadness."

© Steve Granitz Jennifer Garner will be focusing on her children as well as her own grief

Lucy continued: "That said, sadness is a natural part of loss and grief and it's a feeling that you need to let feel; you don’t want to let it be buried away. You need to allow it to come out.

"Jennifer’s right when she says it's lurking behind corners, as often you think everything’s fine and then suddenly you’ll get a pang of something when you’re least expecting it.

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet

"I get the sense that Jennifer Garner will be a great support in those moments for her children but also to spot them in herself and to allow the feelings to 'feel.' It’s important to acknowledge them, talk about them as a family, accept them for what they are and know that it's ok. They come from thoughts so it's important to say 'is this thought helpful? Could I change this thought from one that creates a sad feeling to one that creates a joyful memory and a grateful feeling?'.

"I imagine Jennifer will lead by example with that which will only help her kids. “Jennifer sounds very level-headed, celebrating her father and the fact that he had a good, wholesome and lengthy life.

Jennifer Garner's mom and dad before he passed away

"I really respect the fact that she knows that she was lucky to have him around for so long and she will share that with her kids.”

The Alias actor was raised by her dad and mom, Patricia, in Charleston, West Virginia. She is the middle child and has an older and younger sister.

The family are incredibly close, and Patricia often features in Jennifer's cooking segments on Instagram, in her Pretend Cooking Show series.

