9 celebrity children who are identical to their famous parents

We always love it when our favourite celebrities step out with their gorgeous children, especially when the little tykes look just like their famous parent.

Over the years, we've seen plenty of famous mums and dads step out with their children and sparking sweet responses from their fans who can't help but notice the resemblance. Whether it be Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy, Reese Witherspoon with her daughter Ava or even Tom and Colin Hanks, check out below to see some of the best lookalike parent-child moments.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

© Instagram/Getty Blue Ivy, 11, is often likened to both her parents

Blue Ivy not only looks like her famous mother, Beyoncé, but the youngster also takes after her famous father, Jay-Z. As you can see in this adorable photo alongside her father, the pair looked so alike as they rocked the same pair of sunglasses during an outing. And we can't help but notice the similarities between her and her pop legend mother when she's been joining her on stage.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon, 47, and her daughter Ava, 23, are very close

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe might as well be clones! The Hollywood actress shares her daughter with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Ava truly inherited Reese's genes. As you can see in this side-by-side photo, the stars share their luscious blonde locks and even a similar facial structure, just look at their smiles!

Jennifer Garner and Violet

© Getty Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck

Alias star Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet twinned their outfits when they attended a White House gala, but they already looked so alike. The duo walked hand-in-hand and the similarities were rife, especially with the pair's hair.

Tom Hanks and Colin

© Getty Tom Hanks is a father of four. He welcomed his first child, son Colin, 45, with his first wife Samantha Lewes in 1977.

Tom is a proud father to four children, and it's his eldest son, Colin, who really takes after his acting dad. The pair look like they could easily be brothers, especially when they wear matching outfits, like in the photo above.

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer

© Getty Meryl Streep's daughter Mamie Gummer is also an actor

Meryl Streep's daughter, Mamie Gummer, doesn't just take after her famous parent in the looks department, but also in her professional life, becoming a successful actress as well. But when it comes to her appearance, with her signature glasses and swept-back platinum blonde locks, she is almost identical to the legendary actress.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh

© Getty Shiloh Jolie Pitt is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biologic daughter

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might have adopted many of their children, but Angelina's daughter Shiloh really took after the actress. The pair's faces and even mannerisms are prove that they are practically one of the same.

John Legend and Miles

© Instagram John Legend with his son Miles

Like father, like son! We can't help but notice how much Miles looks like a young John in this photo as the family enjoy a cooling ice lolly during a warm summer day.

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

© Getty Zoe Kravitz is Lisa Bonet's only daughter

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz have an uncanny resemblance to one another with their eyes, as you can see in the photo above.

Robin Wright and Dylan Penn

© Getty Robin Wright with daughter Dylan Penn

It's like looking in a mirror for these two. Robin's daughter Dylan rocks her famous mum's signature blonde locks and the pair almost stand at the same height as one another.