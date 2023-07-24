Jennifer Garner's rarely-seen son Samuel looks just like dad Ben Affleck on family outing

The 11-year-old enjoyed an outing with his mom in Malibu at the weekend

Jennifer Garner enjoyed some quality time with her children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel in Malibu on Sunday afternoon, as they headed out for brunch together at Soho House.

The 13 Going on 30 actress dressed down for the outing in a black tank top and leggings, accessorized with a straw hat and sunglasses, and her sweater tied around her waist.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner shares son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Photos published by MailOnline showed Jennifer outside the venue with her three children – who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck – and their rarely-seen son Samuel is starting to look just like his famous dad.

The 11-year-old bears a strong resemblance to The Last Duel actor Ben, and was seen smiling as he cuddled his siblings on their family day out, while dressed in a printed T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap.

© Getty Images Samuel, 11, is starting to bear a strong resemblance to his dad

Jennifer and Ben's youngest child isn't often seen in public with his parents, but did make a rare high profile appearance at an NBA game alongside mom Jennifer in March. The mother and son sat court-side at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game, where he looked to be having fun cheering on the team and even enjoying a halftime meeting with legendary Lakers player LeBron James.

While Samuel appears to be taking after his dad, Jennifer and Ben's eldest daughter Violet, 17, recently caused a stir after photos revealed her striking resemblance to her mom – with some fans even mistaking the two of them.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

Violet joined her dad Ben and his wife Jennifer Lopez at billionaire CEO Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash, with one particular photo showing Ben sandwiched between Lopez and Violet drawing many gasps. One commenter said: "You could have told me that's Jennifer Garner and I would've believed you. Wow."

Another fan added: "Ben Affleck's daughter is literally her mother's twin."

© Getty Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck

The striking similarity led several people to mistake Violet for Jennifer. "I thought this was an awkward picture between wife and ex-wife for a moment," another person noted. Another observer commented: "I thought it WAS Jennifer omg."

Ben and Jennifer share custody of their three children following their separation in 2015. While Jennifer has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018, Ben rekindled his relationship with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2021, and the couple tied the knot in July 2022.