Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'born to breed' as she discusses baby number 4

Jennifer Garner is already a mom to three children – but she admitted she could have another baby as she was "born to breed".

The 52-year-old opened up about her pregnancies during an appearance on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast and confessed she didn't struggle to conceive.

Jennifer shares her children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51.

"I had great, I'm so lucky, I had great pregnancies," she told co-host Christy Turlington Burns.

She added: "I've been pregnant three times in my life, I have three kids. I'm so lucky."

Revealing that she fell pregnant quickly with each child, Jennifer explained: "I think combined I tried... All of them were on purpose I should say."

She added: "And combined I probably tried four or five months."

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Fin (formerly Seraphina), and Samuel

Jennifer then joked that she could have another baby now if she wanted to.

"Oh my gosh, I'm fifty-two next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now," she said, adding: "I was born to breed for sure."

Jennifer is notoriously private about her family, but she did recently give a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans, where she spoke about her children.

© Getty Images Jennifer with her son Samuel

Jennifer revealed that her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor. "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked.

Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves.

© Facebook Jennifer's middle child changed their name to Fin

"When I had my first, I was so over that kid," she admitted. "The best thing for them was for me to build up my own life so I wasn't so on top of them It gives them space."

In a previous interview on Today, the Alias actress touched on her parenting style, admitting she doesn't have "some overarching philosophy".

"I just think they’re such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around," she said. "But I also think it’s OK if they suffer from a little bit of benign neglect."

Jennifer added: "Their lives are their own, I'm not trying to live their life, and I don't mind that they see that I love mine."

© Getty Images Jennifer and her daughter Violet

Jennifer now co-parents her kids with Ben following their split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Ben went on to marry former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2022, one year after they rekindled their romance.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben were married 10 years

Jennifer and Ben have remained close, and she is thought to have a good relationship with JLo too and has even been pictured taking her child Fin and JLo's child Emme, 15, to Disneyland.

JLo gushed over Jennifer during an interview with Vogue too. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."