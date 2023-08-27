Ginger Zee stuns in sun-soaked lakeside photo with rarely-seen sons – and they're so grown up

Ginger Zee knows summer is fleeting, so she is taking advantage of every single last minute of it before it's over.

The Good Morning America anchor is soaking up every last bit of the warm summer weather, plus time well spent with her husband and sons before school starts back up in no time.

The beloved ABC meteorologist has been married to fellow media personality Ben Aaron since 2014, and they share two sons, Adrian Benjamin, seven, and Miles Macklin, five.

Over the weekend, Ginger took to Instagram with an adorable update from the family-of-four's latest getaway to Michigan, sharing a slew of sweet family photos from their time away from their home in New York City.

She first shared a lovely family portrait where she and her husband are huddled together with their sons leaning on them, plus an even more adorable photo of the two boys in an embrace, staring off into Michigan's Silver Lake and its endless horizon.

The mom-of-two followed those by plenty of more fun-filled snapshots from their time at the lake, including some of Adrian and Miles running up and down the lake's famous beach-like dunes, plus another of the family enjoying the lake's serene waters.

It appears their time in Michigan was busy busy, and Ginger wrote in her caption: "So many dips in Lake Michigan after long walks on the beach, a wedding, several @hermansboyinc stops, a birthday, saying goodbye to Oma’s house, climbing the dunes at Silver Lake, diving into the corn, laughing with the dearest friends and so many trips to @meijerstores."

"That was a week off well spent in Michigan," she continued, adding: "Sending you all the peace and sunshine that I've felt while off."

She also updated her loyal GMA fans on her return, and capped off her post with: "Back on the road and see you Monday on @goodmorningamerica from Chicago!"

Her fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments for the Aaron-Zee family, with Ginger's GMA colleague Somara Theodore leaving a string of red heart emojis, as others added: "Nothing like the end of the summer in Michigan. The happiest and most peaceful time of the year. Michigan didn't disappoint on the weather this past week, we had a little bit of everything!" and: "Glad you had a great vacation and family time! Much deserved!!" as well as: "So glad you had time off for fun with your family!"

Ginger had previously warned fans that she would be away from her usual spot at GMA last week, when she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Really looking forward to some time away next week."

She added: "As a heads-up, last time I took a few days off everyone thought I died or left abc etc... I am just going to take vacation and time off social. Thank goodness."

