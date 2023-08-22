Last week, Ginger Zee revealed she was taking a much-deserved break from GMA to enjoy some time with her family - and it sparked quite the reaction from her husband, Ben Aaron.

With outlets reporting on Ginger's upcoming absence, Ben seized the opportunity to poke fun at his wife and the headlines.

Alongside an article story which read: "GMA Meteorologist Ginger Zee Reveals She is Leaving Show," he wrote a lengthy, fictional caption teasing fans that his wife had disappeared to live her life as a Furry (someone who has an interest in anthropomorphic animals, or animals with human qualities).

© Instagram Ben joked that this was Ginger as a Furry

"Ok, he began. "So, this is something Ginger wanted to discuss with you personally but I honestly don’t know where she is. All I got was a note detailing her new career: Head Furry, Duluth Minnesota Chapter.

"I had to look it up myself but apparently Furries, for folks that don’t know, are people who dress up and act like animals both realistic or cartoon. I am as shocked as you are. I also should have seen the signs."

Ben continued the joke as he wrote: "One day I came home and she was dressed like a dog chasing the mailman. Then there was the constant barking and peeing on the rug. I just chalked it up to menopause. And of course, her giant, recent stomach tattoo: Fur Life.

© Instagram Ginger and her family have so much fun together

"She even signed the note with her new fursona: Tingles Mcgiggleshits. It’s so strange all these years I’ve known Ginger, I mean Tingles, she seemed so in love with weather and television, a pioneer who lead the industry as a superstar forecaster, storm chaser, climate warrior.

"All this time she just wanted to howl at the moon and hump a chew toy. I’m sorry this has to come from me, but again I can only contact her through high pitch whistling noises. Maybe one day she’ll come back to us."

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ben and Ginger have a great relationship

He then added: "One day she’ll remember the beauty of sitting on a toilet bowl as opposed to drinking out of it and return to her family. Until then, run free my love! Fetch and drool and sniff the undercarriages of all who cross your paws.

© Getty Images Ginger is on a break from GMA to spend some time with her family

"We love you, we miss you, and please don’t forget to take your Frontline. The second picture is the last time we saw her."

Ben also posted a photo of a Furry in costume and his post left fans roaring with laughter. "Too funny ! Hope she’s not barking up the wrong tree," one chimed in as another quipped: "I love your humor."

WATCH: Ben Aaron undergoes painful procedure during funny TV segment

Many added strings of crying with laughter emojis and called him "hilarious".

Fans of the couple love seeing Ginger and Ben's fun at-home antics which often involve their two adorable sons Adrian, seven, and Miles, five.

