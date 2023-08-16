BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst delights fans with new photo of baby Nance from family outing

The 42-year-old shares her three children with her husband Ted

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has delighted fans with an adorable new photo of her baby daughter, Nance, who was born in July.

The 42-year-old looked radiant in a series of snaps posted to Instagram which documented her family outing in London. The star was initially accompanied by her newborn as she enjoyed a cocktail at a bar in Shaftesbury Avenue, but was soon joined by her husband and two sons.

The first snap was a selfie of the journalist sipping on a refreshing-looking drink. She captioned the snap: "Cocktail for one pls!"

In the next photo, her newborn daughter was included in the frame and looked incredibly cute in a pink dress. "Ok…2," Nina wrote.

In the final picture, Nina's husband, Ted, and their two sons, Michael and Digby, were captured approaching the bar. "Oh," she quipped in the caption.

Nina, who never fails to make her followers laugh with her witty posts, showcased her sense of humour in a message attached to the post that read: "Solo Soho cocktail. A (very) short story."

© BBC Breakfast Nina and her husband Ted welcomed their baby girl in July

Fans were quick to comment on Nina's adorable baby girl, with one person writing: "She is absolutely gorgeous and you are looking really well," while another added: "Oh isn't she beautiful...like a little doll."

Stacey Dooley also commented on the post, writing: "Omg look at her."

Nina and Ted welcomed their third child in July and since Nance's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast, the business presenter has been keeping fans up to date with her post-pregnancy journey.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces arrival of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Nina recently shared a candid post detailing some of the symptoms she's been experiencing since welcoming her daughter and revealed that the recovery has been "longer" than her previous two pregnancies.

© Instagram Nina has been open about her post-pregnancy journey

"It's been *haaaard* tho!" she wrote alongside a carousel of sweet snaps of her and Nance. "A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

MORE: 5 BBC Breakfast presenters who left: Where are they now?

MORE: Inside BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst's chic home with husband and kids

Listing some of her symptoms, she continued: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nose bleed (y tho?!)."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared a sweet photo showing Nance fast asleep beside her mum

After assuring fans that she was "on the right track", she ended the post with a message addressed to her daughter. "Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride," she wrote. "I can't wait to tell you all about it, my sweet girl."

As well as Nance, Nina and Ted are doting parents to their two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and Ted with their sons, Digby and Michael

The couple have been together since 2013 after first meeting at a music festival in Croatia. They wed the following year in 2014.