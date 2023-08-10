BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst shares sweetest snap of young son bonding with his baby sister – and it's so cute

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared the sweetest photo of her son cradling his newborn baby sister, Nance.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the business presenter shared a black-and-white snap of her two children, which showed the star's young son sitting on the closed lid of a toilet while holding his little sister in his arms.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared a photo of her young son cradling his baby sister Nance

Captioning the adorable photo, Nina wrote: "My big little helper."

In another post, the journalist zoomed in on her baby girl's tiny feet and toes, reacting to the cute photo with a crying emoji.

Nina has frequently shared gorgeous snaps of her precious little one since her arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast on July 3.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces arrival of Nina Warhurst's third baby

The broadcaster, who is married to a caterer named Ted, shared a heartwarming photo of her baby girl who was fast asleep in her parents' bed beside the family cat, who lay at the end of the duvet.

She penned in the caption: "Sleepy gals".

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina's baby girl Nance lay asleep in bed next to the family cat

While BBC Breakfast viewers will be missing seeing Nina on their screens every morning, the star has been keeping her Instagram followers up to date on what she's been up to since heading off on maternity leave at the end of June.

In a post shared in July, Nina shared a variety of photos of her newborn and opened up about her post-partum experience. "We've lost all sense of time as we've been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all," she said, before revealing that her delivery was "tougher" and her recovery has been "longer" than her previous two pregnancies.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina welcomed her baby girl Nance in July

Detailing some of her symptoms, she wrote: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nose bleed (y tho?!)."

Nina's post was met with overwhelming positivity from her followers, with many applauding the star for her honesty. One person commented: "So much respect for your honesty."

© Instagram Nina spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey in an Instagram post

A second follower wrote: "Huge congratulations Nina on the safe delivery of Nance. You look glowing, well done she is a beautiful baby. You are doing wonderfully. Take each day as it comes."

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay lands new presenting role away from show

MORE: 5 BBC Breakfast presenters who left: Where are they now?

Nina shares her three children, Digby, Michael and Nance, with her husband Ted. The couple met at a music festival in 2013 and hit it off straight away.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and her husband Ted met at a festival in 2013

Marking ten years since they first crossed paths with a series of throwback snaps, Nina wrote on her Instagram Story in July: "Ten years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival. We spent the rest of the festival together."

Posting a video of a disco ball hanging from her kitchen ceiling in her home in Manchester, she continued: "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave," adding: "I wouldn't change a thing."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and her husband share sons Digby and Michael

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2014 and went on to welcome their first child, Digby, in 2016, before their second-born, Michael, arrived two years later.