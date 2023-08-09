BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst shares adorable new photo of baby Nance – see how much she's grown

Nina shares Nance and her two sons with her husband Ted

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared an adorable new photo of her newborn baby girl, Nance – and she's already grown so much!

Taking to Instagram, the business presenter shared the sweetest photo of her little girl, who lay fast asleep in her parents' bed whilst their family cat curled up at the end of the duvet.

Nina, 42, simply captioned the snap: "Sleepy gals".

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared an adorable snap of her baby girl Nance asleep in bed next to the family cat

Nance's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast at the end of July, just weeks after Nina bid farewell to her colleagues as she signed off on maternity leave.

Her co-stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay revealed that the star had welcomed a "very healthy, beautiful baby girl," whilst sharing a snap of Nina cradling her daughter in a hospital bed, whilst her husband Ted lovingly caressed the baby's head.

WATCH: WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces arrival of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Since welcoming her third child, Nina has kept her Instagram followers up to date with her post-partum experience and even shared some of her symptoms in a candid post.

Alongside a carousel of heartwarming snaps of her and Nance, Nina opened up about her "tough" delivery.

After revealing that she and her husband have "lost all sense of time" while enjoying their baby bubble, she went on to admit: "It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

© Instagram Nina spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey in an Instagram post

She continued: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!)."

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay lands new presenting role away from show

MORE:Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's home life away from the cameras

Thankfully, the star went on to admit that she's well on the way to recovery. "We are on the right track - for now," she said. "And enjoying life in the slow lane… usually with Australian MAFs & Italian red drinks… what a combo."

© BBC Breakfast Nance's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast in July

Nina ended the post with a sweet message for her baby girl that read: "Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride. I can’t wait to tell you all about it, my sweet girl."

The presenter's followers flocked to the comments section to praise the star for her honesty, with one person writing: "Thanks for sharing the reality of motherhood," while another added: "Love this beautifully honest description of your baby story. You’re doing amazing. Motherhood is not for the faint-hearted," dropping a laughing emoji.

© Nina Warhurst Nance is Nina and Ted's third baby together

Nina and her husband Ted are also doting parents to their two boys: Digby, who they welcomed in 2016, and Michael, who arrived two years later in 2018.

The lovebirds first met back in 2014 at a music festival in Croatia and tied the knot the following year.

© Instagram Nina is a doting mum to her two sons Michael and Digby

Nina shared a sweet tribute to her husband on the tenth anniversary of their meeting in July. Taking to her Instagram Stories with a series of throwback photos from the festival, she wrote: "Ten years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival. We spent the rest of the festival together."

Sharing a video of a disco ball hanging from her kitchen ceiling in her home in Manchester, she continued: "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave," adding: "I wouldn't change a thing."