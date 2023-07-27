BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst reveals newborn baby girl's name as she details tough birth in candid post

The BBC Breakfast presenter opened up about her delivery and recovery journey

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has revealed the name of her newborn baby girl – and it's so adorable.

Taking to Instagram with a series of snaps from the past four weeks, Nina revealed that she and her husband Ted have named their little girl Nance.

In the caption, Nina also shared an update on her pregnancy journey, sharing that her delivery was "tougher" than her previous two births and that the recovery has felt "longer".

Alongside a carousel of photos that show Nina sharing some tender moments with her little girl, whose arrival was announced at the beginning of July, the journalist wrote: "4 snaplets of me and my Nance from each of the 4 weeks we've watched her slowly waking up to this world.

"We've lost all sense of time as we've been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all.

"It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

© BBC Breakfast The arrival of Nina and Ted's third baby was announced in July

Nina continued: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!).

"But part of getting older is getting better aquatinted with your limits and letting go. I'm better at stopping and saying no to visitors and yes to a messy house and yes to asking for help. (A turning point was full snot crying down the phone to the GP - resulting in a glorious prescription of kind words, antibiotics, painkillers and a follow up call about how I was coping)."

© Nina Warhurst Nina's newborn baby girl is named Nance

The business presenter went on to say that she's now well on the way to recovery. "We are on the right track - for now," she said. "And enjoying life in the slow lane… usually with Australian MAFs & Italian red drinks… what a combo."

She added: "Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride. I can’t wait to tell you all about it my sweet girl."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina Warhurst and husband Ted met in 2013

The arrival of Nina's third child was announced on BBC Breakfast by her co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent in an episode that aired on 3 June.

"She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl," said Sally, while Jon added that the parents were yet to choose a name for the little girl at the time.

Nina and her husband Ted, who works as a caterer, are already devoted parents to two sons: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

© Instagram Nina is already a doting mum to two boys Digby and Michael

The couple first met at a music festival in Croatia back in 2013 and tied the knot a year later.