Nina Warhurst shares touching tribute to husband in celebratory post with new photo of baby girl

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared a touching tribute to her husband Ted to mark a decade since they first met.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday with a mix of throwback and recent photos, the business presenter revealed that she first locked eyes with caterer Ted at a festival in Croatia back in 2013.

The first photo showed the pair enjoying each other's company whilst sharing a few drinks in the Croatian sunshine. "10 years ago today I met @fedbyted1at a festival," Nina wrote, tagging her husband and Tisno in Croatia as the location of the snap.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared throwback photos from when she first met Ted

"We spent the rest of the festival together," the journalist captioned the second snap, which saw the young lovebirds beaming as they enjoyed the music event.

In the third post, Nina shared a video of a disco ball hanging from her kitchen ceiling in her home in Manchester. The caption read: "Now a teeny tiny kitchen disco ball is all we have left of the rave," alongside a laughing face and a pink heart emoji.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and Ted first met at a festival in Croatia in 2013

In her final Instagram Story, Nina penned a sweet message alongside a joyous picture of her husband cradling their newborn baby girl, who was born earlier this month. The caption read: "I wouldn't change a thing."

The couple's tenth anniversary comes just over a week after Nina gave birth to their third child, a baby girl whose name is a "work in progress".

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared a snap from inside her kitchen, showing a disco ball hanging from the ceiling

The happy news was announced by Nina's co-stars Jon Kay and Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast, with the hosts telling viewers that their colleague had welcomed a "very healthy, beautiful baby girl".

WATCH: Sally Nugent and Jon Kay announce birth of Nina Warhurst's third child

Nina, who is already a devoted mum to two boys, later shared an update with her social media followers.

"Thank you for the messages! We are all well and loved up (aside from the standard sleep deprivation/bits & bobs falling off)," she wrote alongside an adorable snap showing the mum cradling her newborn.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina shared a new photo of Ted cradling their baby girl

Sharing her gratitude to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Manchester, where she delivered her baby, Nina continued: "A second delivery @MFT_SaintMarys @MFTnhs - and words can't describe how safe and supported the midwives & wider team made us feel. Thank you."

After first meeting in Croatia in 2013, Nina and Ted went on to tie the knot the following year in 2014 before welcoming two sons: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, who arrived two years later in 2018.

© BBC Breakfast Nina welcomed her third baby in July

Nina is a familiar face on our screens, having joined BBC Breakfast back in 2018. While she began reporting on a freelance basis, she soon secured a role as a relief presenter when the regular hosts were away. Since 2020, she has been the show's main business presenter, replacing Steph McGovern.