Michael Strahan’s daughter Sophia, 18, shows off her incredible six-pack abs

The daughter of the GMA host has a twin sister Isabella Strahan

Sophia Strahan, daughter of renowned GMA personality Michael Strahan, recently graced the Duke University football game with her presence, capturing the attention of onlookers with her impeccable style and stunning physique.

As a freshman at Duke University in North Carolina, the 18-year-old is embarking on an exciting chapter of her life. On Monday night, she attended a Duke University football game, sharing glimpses of her experience on her Instagram story.

Sophia's first snapshot depicted the intensity of the game, with players engaged in the heat of the moment on the field. The atmosphere was electric.

In the subsequent photo, she showcased the jubilant celebration of Duke University students after their triumphant victory. The night sky lit up with fireworks behind the scoreboard, marking the occasion in a spectacular fashion.

© Instagram Sophia showcases her incredible abs

Sophia wasn't alone in her college adventures; she posed alongside a friend in the third photo. Her outfit of choice for this memorable evening was undoubtedly attention-grabbing. Sophia donned a white spaghetti-strap crop top, showcasing her toned abs and well-defined midriff.

Pairing the top with blue shorts that matched Duke University's colors, she exhibited school spirit in style. Her outfit was accentuated by a small black clutch, two sets of earrings, and three necklaces, demonstrating a keen eye for detail and fashion.

Sophia shared this captivating photo with a simple white heart caption, encapsulating the essence of her exciting college journey.

© Instagram Michael Strahan with his daughter Sophia

Back in mid-August, Michael, ever the proud and loving father, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. It was a momentous day when he accompanied Sophia to college, dropped her off on campus, and posed for a photo together.

Expressing his pride, he wrote: "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by, and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

He humorously added: "I know she's a twin, so @isabellastrahan pics coming soon! Lol." The photos captured the father-daughter duo's joyous moments at school, a restaurant, and Target, where they stocked up on Sophia's school supplies.

© Instagram Michael and Sophia head to Target for supplies

While Sophia embarked on her college adventure, her sister Isabella enjoyed a trip with their dad, Michael, to the beautiful Bahamas. Isabella, a young model, took to Instagram Stories to share a photo from their tropical escape.

In the snapshot, Isabella confidently displayed her figure in a dark blue bikini adorned with elegant gold tassels. Her back and slender waist were on full display, and she kept her hair in a casual, messy bun.

© Instagram Sophia and Isabella

She added a touch of understated glamour with a pair of small gold hoops and chose a makeup-free look that embraced her natural beauty.

The backdrop featured stunning views of sparkling blue waters, pristine white sands, and swaying palm trees, creating a picturesque setting for their father-daughter getaway.