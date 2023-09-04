Michael Strahan hints that lengthy absence from GMA may be coming to an end with dreamy new photo

The Good Morning America host has been missing from the show for weeks

Could Michael Strahan finally be ready to return to GMA? The host has been noticeably absent from his role alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos over the summer but he could finally be ready to come home.

Michael has been spending time on the west coast to film his game show, $100,000 Pyramid, but enjoyed some downtime over the Labor Day weekend, when he appeared to be on vacation.

Alongside some sun-soaked images of himself in a pool, and indulging in a cocktail and a cigar, he wrote: "Happy #LaborDay weekend! Last Sunday before @nflonfox #NFL football! Hopefully you enjoyed your summer as much as I did! Cheers."

WATCH: Michael Strahan's girlfriend and his daughter team up for ad campaign

Fans commented: "I love summer but I can’t wait for NFL!!!!! Enjoy!" and, "Best pic ever!!! Glad to see you maxin relaxin."

Others said they couldn't wait to see him back serving as an analyst on the popular pre-game show.

There were many comments from his social media followers who were eager to find out if the end of his vacation would see him also returning to GMA in New York.

"I've missed your face on GMA," wrote one, as a second added: "When are you coming back to Good Morning America?" and a third quipped: "Back to GMA?"

The popular ABC morning show has had a series of shake-ups over the summer as hosts have taken time off to be with their family or to work on other projects.

© Getty Images Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan have all enjoyed time off GMA over the summer

Most recently, Robin Roberts revealed she was stepping back from her role ahead of her wedding to Amber Laign.

On Wednesday, she told viewers that it was her last day on-air before her September nuptials.

© Instagram/GMA The GMA team will attend Robin's wedding to Amber Laign

While they haven't revealed the date to fans, the big day is inching ever-closer and it's likely that all of her GMA co-host will be in attendance.

They threw Robin a wonderful on-air bachelorette party last month. Michael, George and Lara Spencer were present, as well as ABC anchors Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang and Martha Raddatz.

© Fred Lee The GMA family are a close-knit team

The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash Betts and CBS' Gayle King also appeared, plus legendary girl group En Vogue performed.

Amber and Robin met 18 years ago in September 2005 after being set up on a blind date, making this month an extra special time for them to walk down the aisle.

© Rich Polk Robin and Amber are getting married

Michael and Robin share an incredible friendship, onscreen and off, so he's unlikely to miss it. When he was awarded his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the beginning of the year, Robin jetted to be by his side in Los Angeles.

On their return to the studios in the Big Apple, she expressed how proud she was of her dear friend, leaving Michael visibly humbled on-air.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.