Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend makes bold child support move after split

Noor Alfallah ended her relationship with Al only months after welcoming a baby together

Al Pacino's ex-girlfriend didn't waste any time getting down to business after breaking up with the Scarface actor.

Noor Alfallah filed court documents to seek physical custody of their baby son, Roman, according to documentation obtained by The Blast.

But the move is significant for a number of reasons, not least because it now paves the way for Noor to start collecting child support payments from Al.

© SMXRF/Star Max Noor gave birth to their baby boy in June

The 29-year-old has requested Al be awarded "reasonable visitation" of their three-month-old baby and with joint legal custody, Al can be involved in decision-making such as medical treatment and schooling for Roman.

However, as the bread-winner, and with a net worth of $120 million, Al can expect to dig deep for his youngest child and his mother.

Let's not forget Al previously was embroiled in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, Beverly D'Angelo, over their twins, Anton and Olivia, back in 2004.At the time, his lawyer, Martin Wasser, quipped: "For every extra hour Al wants to spend with the children, she wants to be paid more money."

© Getty Images Al and Beverley were together from 1997-2003

Al and the National Lampoons actress were together for seven years, but never married. This is considerably longer than his romance with Noor.

They were first linked in 2022 and reports of a romance surfaced when they were photographed enjoying a romantic dinner together.

© Getty Images Al has three other children

It was reported that the couple initially connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per California law, child support can only be ordered once the income of each parent has been established.

Al's fortune is significant, while Noor is a producer with a number of smaller projects to her name.

"The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party," read the document, according to The Blast.

© Getty Images Al is 83 years old

Noor welcomed Roman on June 6 at Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. She included a "voluntary declaration of parentage" in her filing which was signed by her and Al days after Roman's birth.

This significant document validates Al's fatherhood of the child. Noor has been linked to many other wealthy men, including Nicolas Berggruen, Eli Roth and Clint Eastwood. She also famously dated Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, when he was 74 and she was 22.

© Michael Kovac Noor also dated Nicolas Berggruen

She addressed the difference in age when chatting to HELLO! following their split in March 2018.

"Our ages didn’t matter to me,” she said at the time. "The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.