TikTok stars Stuart and Francis introduce baby girl to HELLO! as they share emotional surrogate journey

A few years ago, Stuart Armfield and his husband Francis Haugen pinned a picture of Hollywood actor Neil Patrick Harris to their vision board. As gay men, social media stars Stuart and Francis found that the How I Met Your Mother star, his husband David Burtka and their twins provided them with much-needed representation of happy life as a two-dad family.

Stuart and Francis welcome baby girl

© James Rudland Stuart and Francis are over the moon to be introducing their newborn daughter to HELLO! (Baby wears Rachel Riley)

Now, with two children and a huge online following of their own – including over 1.1millionTikTok followers –, Stuart and Francis are over the moon to be introducing their newborn daughter exclusively to HELLO!, which they hope will provide the same inspiration for other gay couples.

"Neil was the first person I saw in the public eye that I could really relate to, and I hope Francis and I can be similar role models for other people," Stuart, 39, tells HELLO! as the couple invite us into their Buckinghamshire home to pose for their first family photos since the arrival of their new addition, who is a little sister for 22-month-old son Rio.

Baby's special name

© James Rudland They are a very happy family (Kids wear Rachel Riley, Francis wears Levis jean with polo and shoes by SANE, Stuart wears River Island with Trainers by SANE)

They also reveal her unique name: Rebel Armfield-Haugen. "Like Rebel Wilson," says Francis, 36, of his daughter’s Australian actress namesake, adding: "Hopefully she's just as funny!"

"We wanted her name to be like a main character energy, a strong girl that knows her worth," continues Stuart, who along with his husband sky-rocketed to TikTok stardom in 2021 by sharing videos of everything from fun dance routines to the challenges of daily life to travelling as a family. Little Rebel is fitting into the clan very well indeed. "Our Yorkshire terrier Dolly is a girl, but we need some more girl representation in this house," says Francis.

Surrogacy journey

© James Rudland They also reveal her unique name: Rebel Armfield-Haugen (Boys wear SANE)

The couple’s surrogate and friend, Carley Milne-Taylor, gave birth to Rebel, who weighed 8lb 14oz, at 12.06am on 1 September. "Carley was so strong and amazing. I can’t sing her praises enough," says Stuart, while Francis adds: "To do this for us, she just deserves the world."

The couple, who married in October 2021 after meeting at a friend’s party 13 years ago, stayed close to where Carley and her family live in Nottingham for a week after the birth, having travelled up a fortnight before the due date. "For us, it was really important that we didn’t just take the baby and run!" explains Stuart.

"It's a process where we can start taking on our responsibilities as parents, and Carley can start letting go and see us be parents."

"Carley's husband and boys came over and got to meet Rebel – it's a real team effort, having a baby when you're a gay couple," adds Francis with a smile. Having known Stuart for six years from when they used to work together, Carley offered to be the couple’s surrogate last July.

"We weren't super close but I always knew Carley was a special person, then Francis and I started talking about our surrogacy journey online with Sam [Gardner, the couple’s friend who carried Rio] and she was like: ‘Oh my God, I'd absolutely love to do that'."

"The moment she asked us, we had this overwhelming sense of feeling that this was right," adds Francis. "We're so blessed to have two friends that offered. They're both amazing."

