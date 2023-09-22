The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's gorgeous family home with wife Polly and baby girl

Will Kirk and his wife Polly Snowdon live in Wandsworth, London with their baby daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2022.

While The Repair Shop star has purposefully kept his private life out of the spotlight, he has shared glimpses into his stunning home where he is raising his family. Unlike some properties in the UK capital, the craftsman – who has a BA in Antique Furniture Restoration – appears to have a spacious property complete with minimalist interiors.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shared an adorable home video of his baby daughter

So it's no wonder that Will found it "tricky" to leave his cosy baby bubble to return to work! When HELLO! asked how life as a dad has been treating him, Will said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added. Keep scrolling to see peeks inside Will's home…

© Instagram Will's home is modern and minimalist

His modern living room was unveiled on his birthday when the star sat in front of his birthday cupcakes. The room has wooden flooring, large floor-to-ceiling windows and a chic grey sofa. This picture also revealed that Will has a stylish glass balcony at his property.

Fans got another look at the living room as Will's daughter sat on the wooden floorboards admiring the Christmas tree with a wooden entertainment unit on one side and a silver mirror on the other.

© Instagram The tot was pictured in the living room at Christmas

Another Instagram upload showed that Will and his wife have a gallery wall feature in their home and that the room is also decorated with a chair and bohemian plant.

© Instagram Their martial home has a boho feel

Will's dining room is furnished with a wooden dining table, and features a stone fireplace with a mirror positioned on the wall above.

© Instagram One traditional touch is his ornate fireplace

"Now that my daughter has moved into her nursery, we've really tried to turn [the bedroom] into a quiet space," he said, showing off his Emmett Bed with a grey quilted headboard flanked by mid-century wooden bedside tables. A gold framed mirror, colourful cushions and indoor plants finished off the new calming "sanctuary," which Will put together with the help of West Elm. He said he chose timeless pieces that he would want to take with him when he moves into a bigger house.

Will hinted that he may want to relocate to the countryside after going vegetable picking with his daughter. He stood in a manicured garden with gravel paths weaving through soil beds filled with peppers, tomatoes, courgettes, green beans and more. In the background, a children's slide was visible, but it was not clear if the garden belonged to Will or if he was simply visiting.

Will doesn't tend to say much about his relationship with Polly, and until the wedding photographs, she has only been seen once in a post on his Instagram Stories to mark the day she became a doctor.

The antique pro shared a series of loved-up snaps with his followers to celebrate his wedding news, and he captioned them: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen." So sweet!

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

SEE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' private sanctuary with personal trainer fiancée Lisa-Marie