Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have opened up about their hopes for a second baby, just weeks after welcoming their first child, daughter Lyra Rose.

The new parents joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot at their home in Cheshire and told us all about life with their beautiful baby girl.

Janette and Aljaz welcomed adorable Lyra on 28 July at London’s Portland Hospital, weighing 7lb 7oz.

WATCH: Aljaz and Janette introduce us to Lyra Rose

Aljaz is taking a career break to look after his daughter after leaving Strictly last year, while Janette is back hosting Strictly: It Takes Two alongside Fleur East.

The doting dad revealed: "I can’t wait to do daddy daycare – it’s my favourite job ever. I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter."

The happy family of three

He then divulged: "I’m really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child."

Aljaz added: "Janette is still recovering, but I’m planning to keep the bottles, just in case."

How wonderful that the couple are already thinking about expanding their family again.

Janette with her daughter Lyra in her nursery

Janette told HELLO! that she was surprised to have discovered she was expecting a girl with baby Lyra, as she'd been convinced she'd be a boy-mum. The pair found out the sex during pregnancy but kept the news to themselves.

Janette revealed: "My whole life, I’ve had the instinct that I was going to be the mother of a boy," she says.

"Even early in the pregnancy, I kept thinking it was a boy. So when we found out we were having a girl, I couldn’t stop crying with happiness because it was a proper surprise."

© David M. Benett Strictly's Janette and Aljaz

Explaining how they settled on Lyra’s name, Janette says: "I always loved Rose as a middle name, so I wanted to find a name that was powerful and punchy to go with that aspect of femininity. I Googled lots of names, including constellations of stars, and when I saw Lyra, I really loved the sound of Lyra Rose. I told Aljaz and his face lit up and he said: 'Yes, that’s the name!'"

The family are now gearing up for a very busy winter, when Lyra joins her parents on tour with their new Christmas show Dancing in a Winter Wonderland.

"The grandmas are going to come and help," Janette says. "We want to make things as easy as possible for Lyra, but we are excited that she’s going to be a part of it with us."

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.