Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbanks' subtle tribute to sons – revealed

Earlier this year, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank added to their family, with their son Ernest arriving in May, joining their-two-year old boy, August.

Clearly a doting dad, Jack quietly paid tribute to his sons, via his drinks business. His company, previously known as Jack Brooksbank Limited, has now been renamed AEB Consultants Ltd, thought to be a tribute to August and Ernest, thanks to their initials being used to rename the business.

Jack's sweet tribute mirrors Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's regular nods to their son Archie, through various business names, including Archewell, their organisation, and the Duchess of Sussex's now-finished podcast, Archetypes.

Princess Eugenie's husband is something of an expert in the world of drinks and even acted as Brand Ambassador for Casamigos tequila, founded by George Clooney.

Jack began his career in the drinks industry by working in bars and pubs, including the celebrity hotspot Mahiki.

Speaking about his career in hospitality, he once told the Daily Mail: "I want to create a chain of pubs. It has been my dream since I was 18. I have fond memories of Sunday roasts in pubs with log fires, and it's something I want to recreate."

His dream of owning a chain of pubs seems to be on hold for the time being, with the father-of-two and his family currently based in Portugal some of the time, as he heads up sales and marketing for a property business in the Algarve.

The Telegraph reported that family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club to support Jack as he works with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development in the area.

Princess Eugenie has a busy career too, and while you might expect the 33-year-old to be on maternity leave since the arrival of Ernest, she's been busy working on series two of her podcast, Floodlight, which aims to raise awareness of modern slavery and explores how we can combat it.

On Friday, the royal revealed the podcast will be back for a second season on 18 October, which falls on the same day as Anti-Slavery Day.

Eugenie revealed that they will be joined by a high-profile guest for the first new episode. Find out who in the clip below…

Despite being busy with her career and family, Princess Eugenie enjoyed a trip to the Kenyan island of Lamu this summer, with candid photos showing the royal enjoying dinner on a boat.

We're glad Eugenie has time for work and play amid her busy life!

