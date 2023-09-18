Gemma Atkinson shares precious new photo of baby Thiago - and fans can't get enough

Gemma Atkinson sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when she posted a carousel of heartwarming family photos.

The radio host, who is engaged to Strictly star Gorka Marquez, opted to share an adorable photo of her baby boy Thiago in addition to a sweet snap of her daughter Mia, four, posing proudly alongside doting dad Gorka.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable video of baby Thiago

In the first image, Gemma, 38, looked every inch the doting mother as she cradled her bundle of joy from the comfort of her family home. Her tiny tot Thiago, whom she welcomed in July this year, looked adorable in a comfy white sleepsuit peppered with an array of colourful animals.

Gemma, meanwhile, dressed down in a simple chocolate-hued T-shirt. In a second photo, meanwhile, Mia was pictured flashing a peace sign as she enjoyed a special moment with Gorka.

© Instagram Gemma is a doting mother-of-two

Alongside her touching images, Gemma penned: "Yesterday with my babies [smiley face with love hearts] Still in those postpartum massive knickers I told myself I'd only wear for 3 weeks. Week 9 tomorrow [laughing face emoji] they are just too damn comfy!"

Fans were quick to sympathise with Gemma, with one commenting: "Seems like everyone keeps the big pants for life! Mine and three and 16 months and never journeyed back lol," while a second noted: "This is adorable! I LOVE how normal and real you are."

"Beautiful family photos, precious memories, they grow up so fast," enthused a third, while a fourth gushed: "[Absolutely] love this first photo of you. So relaxed and motherly."

© Instagram Gorka shares a close bond with his daughter Mia

Gemma's wholesome update coincided with Gorka's return to the Strictly dance floor. The Bilbao-born Strictly pro, who has been partnered up with BBC star Nikita Kanda, bid an emotional farewell to his two children at the weekend ahead of his gruelling training.

© Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing

Taking to Instagram with a series of photos and videos showing some sweet moments with his daughter and baby son, he wrote: "Last one at home for a while," followed by a red heart emoji and the hashtag: "#home".

His touching post included a selfie of Gorka and Mia, in addition to an adorable video of his little girl planting a tender kiss on her baby brother's forehead.

© Instagram Gorka is a doting father

Moved by Gorka's update, fans inundated the comments section with a plethora of sweet messages. "Oh Gorks, feel for ya but they'll be cheering you on," penned one, while another added: "Good luck, your beautiful family will be cheering you on along with the rest of us."

It's been an incredibly busy time for Gorka and Gemma! The happy couple have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their baby boy into the world back in July.

The duo announced their incredible baby news over on Instagram with the sweetest photo of their tiny tot asleep in a Moses basket.

Meanwhile, over on her Instagram Stories, Gemma shared an update which read: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."