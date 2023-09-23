Carrie Underwood shares stern words for son as she offers rare insight into family life - and jokes she's turning into her own mom

Mom knows best! Carrie Underwood has revealed that she has found herself acting more like her own mother, as her two young boys continue to grow up.

The country star offered a rare insight into her family life in a new interview, sharing that she recently had to warn her eight-year-old son Isaish of the dangers of copying something from the television.

© Getty Carrie and Mike are raising two sons

"My eight-year-old [Isaiah] copied something on TV and put a gum wrapper around a battery to heat it up,' she shared with People before quipping: "I said, 'You’re going to blow yourself up,' which I’m sure came out of my mother’s mouth when I was a kid."

Carrie is mom to sons Isaiah and four-year-old Jacob, four, and recently took to social media to post snaps from her youngest's little league baseball game. Young Jacob was dressed in a loose jersey which sported the number 12 and his name in big bold letters across the back, paired with gray pants and a large helmet obscuring him from full view.

"Morning baseball vibes…" the singer captioned the photo, clearly happy to be living her best mom life in Nashville.

© Instagram Carrie and Mike's son Jacob in the middle of a baseball game shared on Instagram

"I love my role as a mom and wife," she recently told Vegas Magazine, detailing her life as a superstar and mom. "In addition to what I get to do on stage, I go to baseball practice. It's wonderfully ordinary, and I love that. In a lot of ways, I lead a double life. I'm mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour."

Carrie is raising her boys with husband Mike Fisher – a former NHL player – in Nashville, but she is also touring the country and returning often to Vegas for her residency.

Sin City has become her home away from home, but the former American Idol winner acknowledged that when she is there by herself, she keeps to herself.

© Amy Sussman Carrie performs on stage with Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses

"I might pop into a restaurant if my husband's in town, but I kind of keep to myself," she admitted. "For the most part, I just go to the grocery store because I enjoy having my own food around me. If I eat room service all the time, I'm not going to be able to fit into my tour clothes!"

It's a place that has captured her heart – and a place where she will continue to perform for the foreseeable future. In August, Carrie shared the news with fans that the residency, called Reflection, would be continuing throughout 2024.

"Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March," she wrote on social media. "We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!"