Carrie Underwood's family dynamic is about to change in a major way - see why The country music singer shares two children with her husband, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood's life at home with her sons and husband is about to shift in a big way.

The star took to Instagram on Friday with a heartfelt message for her fans announcing the end of her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

Carrie revealed that all her months of performing across America were finally wrapping up, meaning she'll be headed back to her loved ones at her Tennessee home.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's young sons cheer her on as she performs for her fans

Loading the player...

Alongside a photo of her surrounded by the crew who put the show together, she wrote: "Can’t believe today is the last day of the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! We’re going to miss this."

Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "Congrats on an amazing tour! Loved it" and, "great tour. I saw three shows," while many others said they were eager to catch her residency in Las Vegas.

MORE: Carrie Underwood says her 'heart is so full' during emotional leg of tour

RELATED: Carrie Underwood is flawless in daring workout ensemble

The end of her tour means the beginning of some cherished time with her sons, Isaiah and Jacob and her husband, Mike Fisher, too.

Carrie marked the end of her latest tour

While she'll be headed to Sin City in June, Carrie has a few months off to focus on being a mom, something she adores.

MORE: Carrie Underwood raises questions with latest tour appearance that surprises fans

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks seriously incredible in rippling thigh-split dress

The mom-of-two has been open about being a homebody and applauds Mike for bringing her out of her shell.

Carrie can't wait to get back home to be with her family

"I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," she told Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

She went on to share that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact' with others, and "balances" her out.

Carrie says her husband Mike brings her out of her shell

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.