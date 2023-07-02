Carrie Underwood commands attention in leg-baring fringed skirt as she celebrates return to family home

It's the end of an era for Carrie Underwood…well, partially, as the singer wraps up the first leg of her Reflection residency in Las Vegas.

The country star, 40, returned to the Strip for a new set of shows as part of her residency, beginning not long ago on June 21.

The first set of shows wrapped this Saturday, July 1, and will resume in September, with Resorts World, Las Vegas welcoming Carrie back on September 20.

Carrie posted a series of photographs from her latest run of shows, displaying some of the incredible fashion moments she brought out for her attendees, and expressing her gratitude for the run.

She kicked things off in style, though, with a silver jacket and skirt, complete with crystal embellishments, a structured shoulder piece, and lots of fringe, especially in the skirt which displayed her famously toned legs.

Carrie also broke out a few gorgeous sweeping gowns, thigh-high boots, denim cut-offs, sequined bodysuits, and lots more fringe for her intensely demanding set.

"What an amazing run in #Vegas @resortsworldlv!!!" she captioned the photos. "Already can't wait to come back in September. Thanks for treatin' us right!!! We'll see ya' next time!!!"

Fans rushed to the comments to lavish the singer with praise, with one saying: "Queen of Country Music & Vegas!" and another adding: "Loved every minute, what a show!! Had to see it twice to make me believe it was real…"

A third even gushed: "I know this woman has so much talent and that should be the focus but seriously, I can't focus on ANYTHING but her legs!!! They're AMAZING!!!!"

In the meantime, the 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker will return to her Nashville farm to spend time with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, four.

Her next performance won't be too long from now, though, as she is set to take the stage at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota on July 21.

Ahead of Reflection's return, the American Idol alum spoke to Vegas Magazine about life on the Strip and the balancing act of being a best-selling performer and a wife and mom.

"I love my role as a mom and wife," she told the outlet. "In addition to what I get to do on stage, I go to baseball practice.

"It's wonderfully ordinary, and I love that. In a lot of ways, I lead a double life. I'm mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour."

She gushed about the exciting things she had in store for her time in Vegas, although revealed that the glitz fans see on stage won't be extending off it as much given her husband and sons largely remain at home in Nashville.

"I don't leave Resorts World too often," she confessed. "That's one of the great things about Vegas in general – you can go and stay at your preferred place, and everything you need is right there."