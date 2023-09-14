It's all going on for Carrie Underwood who had some major news to share with fans on Wednesday.

The American Idol alum revealed her excitement on Instagram with a message which read: "Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March."

She continued: "We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us! Tickets on sale Mon, Sept 18 at 10am PT. Fan Club pre-sale Thurs, Sept 14.

"And don’t forget we still have more shows this year! Sept 22 -30, Nov 29, Dec 1-16 @resortsworldlv @aegpresentslv #CUinVegas #2024."

Fans went wild for news about her Las Vegas residency, and commented: "I gotta go to this one," and, "Was waiting for this!!! So excited to finally start planning my LA/Vegas trip."

The news came only hours before she took to the stage for Today's Citi Concert Series, on Thursday where she performed to a packed plaza at Rockefeller Center in New York performing old and new hits.

While she adores bringing down the house for her legions of loyal fans, it's always bittersweet to leave her family, including sons, Jacob, four, and Isaiah, seven, and husband, Mike Fisher, back at their home in Tennessee.

They live an idyllic life on their 400-acre ranch where she's been busy harvesting her colorful and plentiful fruits and vegetables from her impressive greenhouse and grounds.

She regularly shares updates on crops and canning and she's got her kids involved too.Of course, more dates in Sin City means more time away from her loved ones.

But Carrie appears to have mastered the art of balancing family life and her career.

Despite her profession, Carrie has previously confessed she's an introvert and praised her former ice hockey pro husband for drawing her out of her shell.

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

She continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

However, Mike has helped her to "interact' with others, and "balances" her out.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them," Carried added. "So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out."

