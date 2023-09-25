Christina Hall's no expense spared celebration for daughter revealed - see photos

The HGTV host shares her oldest daughter Taylor, 13, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall wasn't about to let her daughter, Taylor, turn 13 without a bang and threw an epic weekend of celebrations.

The Christina on the Coast star shared a plethora of photos from their party which was thrown at her multi-million dollar family home in Orange County, California.

There were balloon displays galore and the backyard was adorned with pink decorations and a flamingo theme.

Christina's lookalike daughter also celebrated getting her braces off for her birthday too

Christina organized a dole whip cart and the three tiered cake was perfection. She thanked all the companies who helped her to create the magical display poolside at her luxury pad.

The HGTV host also shared a video, revealing they'd topped off the weekend of celebrations by taking Taylor and her friends to Japanese restaurant Benihana.

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina threw a lavish party for her daughter

Christina shares her oldest child with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, who is also the father to her son, Brayden, eight.

She's also a mom to Hudson, four, from her marriage to British TV host, Ant Anstead.

© Instagram/Christina Hall The star of the show was the dole whip cart

The whole family paid tribute to Taylor on her milestone birthday and Tarek was in disbelief that she was now a teen. He took to Instagram with photos through the years and wrote: "Man, time flies and life is short! It feels like yesterday we were at Chuck E. Cheese negotiating over what toys she could get lol.

"She always got what she wanted though, apparently she’s a better negotiator than dad! "Also, Taylor and I have a VERY special relationship.

© Instagram/Christina Hall The flamingo theme carried through to the desserts table

"This little girl got me through some of the toughest periods of my life. During that time we became best friends, and that never ended. I’m just so proud of the young lady she’s become!

"She’s a beautiful, hard working, honest, loving and athletic teenager. I seriously couldn’t have asked for a better kid. And she’s looking more and more like @thechristinahall every day.

© Christina Hall Christina was in disbelief that her daughter is now a teen

She’s just beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to call this little girl mine."

Christina had similar kind words for her firstborn and posted a heartfelt message on social media which read: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl- you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you.

© Instagram Christina shares her two oldest children with her ex Tarek El Moussa - pictured which his wife Heather Rae Young and son Tristan

"Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible.

"Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

