Christina Hall's daughter makes huge change to appearance as she becomes a teenager

Christina Hall is now mom to a teenager, as her daughter Taylor turned 13 on Friday September 22.

The HGTV star penned a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn on her special day, and afterwards revealed that the birthday girl's day was extra special, as it marked the end of her wearing braces.

Christina took to Instagram to share a photo of Taylor beaming with joy as she showed off her straight smile without any braces on.

"Best birthday present - braces off!" Christina wrote alongside the picture of her daughter.

Taylor received lots of birthday messages from her mom's famous friends and family members.

Christina Hall's daughter Taylor got to take her braces off on her 13th birthday

Her stepdad Joshua Hall was among those to pay a public tribute to the teen online, sharing a picture of the pair of them enjoying an ice cream, alongside the words: "Happy birthday teenager," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Christina had written a lovely message to Taylor on her Instagram feed, alongside a series of family photos taken from over the years. She wrote: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl - you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you.

"Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible.

"Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

Christina Hall with husband Joshua Hall and her three children

Taylor's dad, Tarek El Moussa, also wrote a message for his daughter on his own Instagram account. It read: "I could literally cry because my baby girl is no longer a baby…and turned 13 today!….

"Man, time flies and life is short! It feels like yesterday we were at Chuck E. Cheese negotiating over what toys she could get lol. "She always got what she wanted though, apparently she’s a better negotiator than dad!

© Getty Christina's children are growing up fast - pictured several years ago on the red carpet

"Also, Taylor and I have a VERY special relationship. This little girl got me through some of the toughest periods of my life. During that time we became best friends, and that never ended. I’m just so proud of the young lady she’s become!

"She’s a beautiful, hard working, honest, loving and athletic teenager. I seriously couldn’t have asked for a better kid. And she’s looking more and more like @thechristinahall every day. She’s just beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to call this little girl mine."

Christina Hall has been married to husband Joshua since 2022

Tarek's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, also shared a lovely message to Taylor, as she referred to herself as a "bonus mom".

She wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful girl! I can’t believe you are 13 today! I’ve watched you grow into a smart witty, confident, sweet but strong willed young lady. You have such a huge heart and you are truly unstoppable. I love you so so much and I love being your bonus mom."

