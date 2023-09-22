Christina Hall shares never-before-seen pictures as she celebrates daughter's major birthday

Christina Hall has shared an emotional update with fans – her daughter Taylor has turned 13.

Taylor is the Christina on the Coast star's eldest child, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa, and the teen's special day was honored by her mom with a series of never-before-seen pictures of their blended family.

In the snaps, which spanned Taylor's short but beautiful life so far the youngster could be seen enjoying day trips to the beach, spending time with friends, and lots of selfies with her mom.

© Christina Hall Christina Hall celebrates daughter Taylor's 13th birthday

"We have a teenager!" Christina captioned the Instagram Reel which was set to Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness' 'Ceceilia and the Satellite'.

"Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl- you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you. Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible."

She continued: "Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

© Christina Hall Christina is mom to Taylor and Brayden whom she welcomed with first husband Tarek El-Moussa

Taylor is Christina's eldest; she is also mom to eight-year-old Brayden whom she also welcomed with Tarek, and four-year-old Hudson whose father is Ant Anstead.

The teen kicked off the new school year by joining the seventh grade, and Christina shared a first day at school picture with fans, revealing the young girl wore an all-navy ensemble, consisting of a tennis skirt and polo shirt. Their pet dog was also in the picture – keen to support his older sister on the big day.

© Instagram Christina Hall's three children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson

Christina has never been afraid to let her children enjoy the spotlight, and they often appear on her HGTV shows Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country.

Earlier in September, the 40-year-old celebrated Hudson's fourth birthday, and shared a rare insight into her youngest's relationship with stepdad Josh Hall, whom Christina wed in 2022.

Christina's husband is close with her three kids

"Happy fourth Birthday Hudson. So sweet, smart and funny. He’s always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he’s pretty cute. We love you Hudson!" she captioned a social media post.

Taylor is also close to her stepparent too, joining stepmom Heather Rae Young – of Selling Sunset fame – at a Gwen Stefani gig in September.

© Instagram Taylor and Brayden are close with their dad and his new wife, Heather

Heather and Tarek married in 2021 and are parents to one son, Tristan. Fans have loved seeing the bond Heather and Josh have with their step kids, and Heather has publicly thanked her husband for allowing her to be a part of Taylor and Brayden's lives, writing: "Thank you for making me a step mama & now mamma to our beautiful son. They adore you. We all do."

Sharing her excitement about watching her son bond with her step kids, Heather wrote of Brayden: "His bond with Tristan is something that warms my heart and I can't wait to watch them grow up together and be best friends. I love this boy so much and couldn't be luckier to be his bonus mama."