Christina Hall's ex gives insight into their current relationship as he shares family update

Christina Hall is a doting mom to three children, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star is co-parenting her children and has been open about the challenges she's faced with this in the past.

When it comes to ex Tarek, the pair have a good relationship, and the TV star paid a touching tribute to Christina as he posted a new family update on Instagram to celebrate their daughter Taylor turning 13.

In a gushing tribute to his only daughter, Tarek ended the message by writing: "And she’s looking more and more like @thechristinahall every day. She’s just beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to call this little girl mine."

Christina and Tarek also share eight-year-old son Brayden together, while Tarek is also father to baby son Tristan, who he shares with wife, Heather Rae El Mossa.

Christina, meanwhile, shares four-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Ant is dating Hollywood star Rennee Zellweger and often shares sweet family updates on his own social media account.

Tarek and Heather, along with Christine, all shared sweet tributes to Taylor on her special day. Heather refers to herself as a "bonus mom" when it comes to helping to raise Tarek's children, and it's clear they have a close bond.

© Getty Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa share children Taylor and Brayden

In fact, after she posted her birthday tribute to Taylor, many fans praised her for showing so much respect for Taylor's mom in her wording of the post. "Love that you call yourself a bonus mom to respect her mom," one wrote, while another remarked: "Love that you say bonus mom! That’s such a compliment to her biological mother, in my opinion."

Taylor certainly had a wonderful birthday, and not only got her braces taken off the day she turned 13, but was also treated to a pink-themed birthday party at Christina's house.

© Instagram Christina Hall's ex Tarek with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and children Taylor and Brayden

The HGTV star shared photos on social media from the festivities and wrote: "You only turn 13 once." Christina's full tribute to Taylor on her birthday read: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl - you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you.

"Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible. "Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing.

© Instagram Christina Hall and husband Joshua and her three children

"My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

Her stepfather, Joshua Hall, also shared a sweet tribute on his Instagram Stories, choosing a photo of them both enjoying an ice cream, along with the caption: "Happy birthday teenager," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

