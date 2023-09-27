Christina Hall receives public message from ex-husband's wife concerning daughter - and it's goals

Christina Hall recently celebrated her daughter Taylor's 13th birthday, making sure to mark the milestone occasion in style.

What's more, the Christina on the Coast star received a sweet message from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, as she marked the occasion, prompting a number of fans to react to their close bond.

After Christina shared a montage of photos of Taylor from over the years, Heather replied: "So sweet," alongside a love heart emoji.

VIDEO: Christina Hall makes husband Joshua jealous

"This is awesome to see and love seeing this interaction between all you co parenting rockstars!" one fan replied, while another wrote: "Love to see this!" A third added: "Love this! I absolutely love my ex husband's new fiancé. So good for the kids to see the people who love them respecting one another and getting along."

Heather adores being a stepmom and calls herself a "bonus mom" when it comes to helping to raise Tarek and Christina's children, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight. She also is mom to baby son Tristan Jay.

Christina Hall received a sweet message from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa

The model marked Taylor's birthday with her own sweet tribute message on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday beautiful girl! I can’t believe you are 13 today! I’ve watched you grow into a smart witty, confident, sweet but strong willed young lady. You have such a huge heart and you are truly unstoppable. I love you so so much and I love being your bonus mom."

Christina's message, meanwhile, read: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl- you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you.

Christina Hall with her husband Joshua Hall and her three children

"Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible. Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays.

"Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

© Instagram Christina Hall's ex Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather with his two children

Tarek also paid tribute to his only daughter. He wrote: "I could literally cry because my baby girl is no longer a baby…and turned 13 today!….

"Man, time flies and life is short! It feels like yesterday we were at Chuck E. Cheese negotiating over what toys she could get lol. She always got what she wanted though, apparently she’s a better negotiator than dad! Also, Taylor and I have a VERY special relationship.

© Jon Kopaloff Christina loves nothing more than spending time with her family

"This little girl got me through some of the toughest periods of my life. During that time we became best friends, and that never ended. I’m just so proud of the young lady she’s become! She’s a beautiful, hard working, honest, loving and athletic teenager. I seriously couldn’t have asked for a better kid. And she’s looking more and more like @thechristinahall every day. She’s just beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to call this little girl mine."

© Instagram Christina Hall's three children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson

Taylor and her brother Brayden split their time between their mom and dad's homes. They also have a doting stepdad, Christina's husband, Joshua Hall, and a half brother, Hudson, four, who Christina shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Ant is dating Hollywood star Renne Zellweger, and often shares sweet family posts on his own social media account.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.