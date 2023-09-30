Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead left in disbelief over latest family update

Christina Hall's ex-husband Ant Anstead is celebrating a major milestone. Revealing a new family update on Instagram, the TV star penned a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Amelie, as she marked her 20th birthday.

Sharing a slew of adorable throwback snaps, Ant captioned them: "How on earth is my little lady 20! TWENTY!!! Ammo it feels like yesterday you were this tiny little baby and now you are a full grown legend! It's such a privilege being your daddo and I beam with so much pride watching you thrive at life!

"You are truly beautiful inside and out! The kindest, funniest and most special lady! You simply glow! Keep being you Ammo!! Love you."

© Instagram Ant Anstead with his children Amelie and Archie, and girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Sparking a reaction from his 17.3k followers, fans rushed to comment on Ant's sweet post. "What a strong, beautiful woman! Happy Birthday," wrote one. "She's beautiful Ant! Her Spirit just glows, you are so blessed!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "You blink and they grow."

Ant, who was married to HGTV's Christina Hall from 2018 to 2021, shares Amelie with his first wife, Louise Anstead. The former spouses are also proud parents to a son, Archie, 17.

© Getty Images Christina Hall and Ant Anstead were married from 2018-2021

A doting father of three, through his second marriage to Christina, Ant welcomed his third child and youngest son, four-year-old Hudson. Despite their divorce and bitter custody battle, Ant and Christina appear to be successfully co-parenting their son.

© Instagram Ant shares his four-year-old son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall

Currently, Hudson splits his time between Ant's home in Los Angeles, and the Christina on the Coast host's home in Orange County.

Meanwhile Ant – who is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger – travels between the US and the UK, as his two eldest are based in England. To the delight of fans, Ant was joined by Renee on one of his most recent visits, and shared a lovely photo of the actress and his kids that had been taken at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a high-profile event in the British social calendar.

September has been a particularly poignant month for Ant. As well as marking Amelie's 20th year, the British TV host also celebrated Hudson's fourth birthday.

Sharing photos from his son's soft play party, Ant wrote: "Where has the past four years gone!?? Hudzo you are a glowing ball of joy and a rare and special gift!

"It's been the best day!!! Hudzo has been treated like a prince all day sharing cakes with friends at school then ending the day with the best bounce party with his pals! Blessed to have such a cool community of friends and fellow pizza eaters! Hudzo we love you and I am so grateful to be your daddo!!!"