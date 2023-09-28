Christina Hall shares family reunion photo by the sea following milestone celebration

A family affair! Christina by the Coast star Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall spent time this week heading up the California coast to see their sisters, Carly Haack and Breena Hall, respectively.

Mom-of-three Christina shared an adorable snap of the family reunion on Instagram, sharing that she and husband Josh were "headed up the coast," and had stopped "to see the sistas [sic]". In the picture, Christina kept an arm around her lookalike sister Carly, who lives in Santa Barbara, and looked casual and cool in jeans and a black top. Christina wore black jeans and a cream cardigan blazer, while Josh – who runs Unbroken Productions alongside his wife – wore hiking pants and a white tee, and cuddled into his sister.

The foursome posed outside the Boathouse at Hendry's Beach, just north of the city.

Christina and Josh posed with their sisters

Josh also has two other sisters, Jessica Carlson and Stacie Adams, and both have appeared on reality TV. Jessica is a former Playboy model and appeared on Playboy's Beach House, and is also best friends with Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, Kendra Wilkinson.

She also worked as a briefcase model on Deal Or No Deal, a show Meghan Markle also appeared on.

Stacie is better known to TV fans thanks to her appearance as 'Stacie The Bartender' on MTV's The Hills back in 2009. Stacie worked at LA bar The Dime and was known for flirting with Spencer Pratt, who is now married to Heidi Montag.

Christina celebrated her sister's birthday with rare photos in August

Earlier in August, the 40-year-old reality star also shared a series of rare pictures of Carly to celebrate her younger sister's 30th birthday.

“Happy 30th birthday to my beautiful, fun, free-spirited sister!” Christina shared. The HGTV star included personal photographs of her sister including two of Carly with her dog as well as one of them together.

© Christina Hall Christina is mom to Taylor and Brayden whom she welcomed with first husband Tarek El-Moussa

The post comes after a week in which the family celebrated a major milestone; the 13th birthday of Christina's eldest, Taylor. Christina welcomed Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa, and the teen's special day was honored by her mom with a series of never-before-seen pictures of their blended family.

"We have a teenager!" Christina captioned the Instagram Reel which was set to Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness' 'Cecilia and the Satellite'.

© Jon Kopaloff Christina and Josh with their blended family

"Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl- you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you. Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible." She continued: "Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

Christina is also mom to eight-year-old Brayden, whom she welcomed with first husband Tarek El-Moussa, and four-year-old son Hudson, whose father is Ant Anstead.

