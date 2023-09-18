Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama confesses to changing family dynamics ahead of new baby – details

The Poosh and Lemme founder is a stepmom to Travis Barker's two kids with his ex Shanna Moakler

There is a lot of change coming Kourtney Kardashian's way, and her stepdaughter Alabama Barker is looking forward to it.

The reality star, 44, and her husband Travis Barker, 47, are expecting their first baby together, her fourth and his third.

The Lemme founder already shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, wit former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama, 17, plus son Landon, 19, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's sex reveal for baby

Speaking with E! News at the BeautyCon event in Los Angeles earlier this week, Alabama expressed her excitement over welcoming a new member to the Barker-Kardashian family.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she said, adding: "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

Her mom Shanna previously expressed her approval of her ex-husband's baby news, shortly after Kourtney announced she was expecting while at a Blink-182 concert in June.

© Monica Schipper Kourtney and Travis have a tight-knit blended family

After maintaining on Instagram that she had known about Kourtney's pregnancy a while before it was announced, she then told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very excited for them," adding: "[I] hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

MORE: Travis Barker's daughter Alabama support for mom Shanna Moakler revealed amid Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy

MORE: Travis Barker's unique baby name idea gets shut down by daughter Alabama Barker

Despite the ongoing support from their family, friends, kids, and even exes, Kourtney's pregnancy has not all been smooth sailing. Earlier this month, Travis had to unexpectedly postpone his scheduled Blink-182 concerts, after Kourtney was rushed to the hospital over a medical emergency concerning their baby boy.

© Getty Alabama and Kourtney out in Los Angeles in August

Kourtney later opened up about the health scare with an emotional statement on Instagram, writing: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this."

She then explained: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," adding: "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

© Instagram Kourtney shared an update about her hospital stint in September

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

MORE: What is fetal surgery? Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's medical emergency, what we know

© Instagram The star announced her pregnancy in June

She concluded: "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Kourtney and Travis knew each other as friends and neighbors for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2021. They got engaged in October of that year after Travis proposed with a beachside proposal' they got legally married in April 2022 in Santa Barbara, followed by an extravagant wedding in Italy the next month.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.