The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child has a milestone birthday in July

This Saturday is an exciting day for the Wales household as Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest child, Prince George is celebrating a landmark birthday.

Second in line to the throne, George Alexander Louis, will turn ten on 22 July, his first ever birthday in double figures.

Can you believe it was ten years ago that William and Kate proudly presented their newborn son to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London?

WATCH: Where the Wales family love to go on holiday

The three Wales children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have all broken up for the summer holidays from their prestigious private school, Lambrook in Berkshire, so we imagine the fun has already started in their royal household.

Indeed, mother Kate has no royal engagements in her diary for this week so it's quality family time for the Waleses.

© Getty Prince George with his sister Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon

According to MailOnline, George is set to celebrate his big birthday with a party on the Windsor estate where he lives with his family.

The paper reports that the young royal has invited a close-knit group of friends from his school to the gathering.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis on their first day at Lambrook School

We know George has a passion for sport – he attended the Wimbledon Men's Singles Finals on Sunday with his parents and sister, and he is known to enjoy playing rugby at his school – so we bet action-packed activities are on the agenda for his party.

Doting mum Kate famously enjoys baking cakes for her children's birthdays, and during her appearance on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, Kate opened up about the sweet tradition.

"I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate with Mary Berry

In 2002, William and Kate shared a photo of George to mark his ninth birthday, and we expect the couple to post a new picture of their son as he turns ten this weekend.

The photo of George aged nine showed the royal smiling grinning broadly at the camera as he played on a beach during a family holiday in the UK last July. Wearing a simple pale blue polo shirt, he looked relaxed and happy in the special snap posted on Instagram.

George on his ninth birthday

In July 2019, the Waleses spent George's sixth birthday in a luxury villa on the private Caribbean Island of Mustique, along with Kate's parents Carole and Mike Middleton. The family first visited Mustique in 2008 and they have been returning ever since.

Given the complete privacy of the Mustique, which has a no-fly zone enforced and the discretion of other guests, the royals can truly relax and let their hair down. Perhaps they will visit again this summer?

© Photo: Getty Images The Caribbean island of Mustique

Kate and Co are also likely to spend time this summer break at their countryside property, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The ten-bedroom home was given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding gift from the late Queen in 2011. The fivesome also like to visit the Tresco, one of the UK's Scilly Isles, which is now owned by William as part of the Duchy of Cornwall estate.

Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday as he prepares to turn ten!