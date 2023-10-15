Dylan Dreyer shares emotional family update during time off from show

Dylan Dreyer and her entire family have had a rollercoaster of a year after discovering that her six-year-old son Calvin had celiac disease, resulting in them all transforming their lifestyles.

The Today Show star has used her platform to raise awareness of the disease and fundraise too, and most recently showed her support for her son and fellow sufferers in the most heartfelt way.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the NBC star shared photos of herself and Calvin taking part in the Beyond Celiac 5k race, which took place in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dylan got her entire family involved for the special day, and shared footage of herself holding hands with her youngest son Rusty, two, as he toddled to the finishing line with her.

In the caption, the Misty the Cloud author wrote: "Such a special morning at the @beyondceliac 5K run in Waltham. Calvin and I got to kick off the event. The support from the community and our family makes it all easier! No matter what you’re going through, find your community…don’t go through anything alone!! Thank you @bast_alice for everything!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love that you’re helping others by raising awareness and money for this great cause! Good luck and much love to Calvin and your entire family," while another wrote: "What a lovely way to show your Calvin how to tackle an issue!! Keep going!!" A third added: "Thank you for creating awareness. This impacts my family. Definitely not by choice."

Dylan first opened up about Calvin's diagnosis on the Today Show earlier in the year, where she was joined by her little boy. Calvin described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch." The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten.

Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

Dylan now regularly shares gluten free recipes and pictures of herself creating gluten-free alternatives for her family. As well as Calvin, Dylan and her cameraman husband Brian Fichera share younger sons Oliver, born in January 2020, and Rusty, born in September 2021.

Dylan often shares fun and relatable family updates on social media during her time off work. She recently celebrated her wedding anniversary, having tied the knot with Brian on October 6 2012.

In a recent interview with People, Dylan recalled her favorite memory from their wedding day. "At the end of our wedding, the DJ asked Brian what song to play last.

Brian just randomly said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay," she said. "We have no connection to the song but it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness."

