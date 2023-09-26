Dylan Dreyer's husband leaves fans baffled with new family photo inside NYC apartment - here's why

The Today Show star lives in New York City with her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera often share relatable family photos online - and her husband's latest picture of their home life caused quite the reaction!

The Today Show star's husband took to Instagram this week to share a photo of their oldest son Calvin, six, clutching onto a lightsaber while pointing at his dad, who was mid-air with his arms crossed across his body, with a shocked expression on his face.

In the caption, Brian wrote: "When you ask cal if we can switch to college football." The clever picture - which was easy for Brian, a talented photographer, to do - instantly sparked a mass reaction from his followers.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's son steals the limelight in new footage

"Wow! What a clever shot," one wrote, while another responded: "This is so clever!" A third added: "Awesome photo!"

Dylan and Brian are also parents to sons Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty, and live in a beautiful apartment in Manhattan, close to Dylan's job on the Today Show.

It's been a busy week for the NBC star, who whisked her family off to Connecticut to support her good friend and co-star, Craig Melvin, at his charity fundraising event, Bottom's Up, over the weekend.

The star was one of the many guests in attendance at the "party with a purpose", hosted by Craig and his wife Lindsay Czarniak, to help raise money for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera share three young sons

Dylan was absent from the Today Show studios on Monday as she attended day two of the charity fundraiser, taking part in a golf tournament with Craig.

She opened up about the event so far during a video segment on Monday's show, where she was joined by Craig and their co-star Carson Daly.

The Today Show star and her husband often share relatable parenting posts

The mother-of-three said that her family were nearby with Sheinelle Jones' husband, and joked that she had the "power" to control the weather conditions.

Carson said: "All of a sudden she snapped her fingers and the rain stopped." "That's the power I have!" Dylan replied.

Dylan with sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

Not one to stay still for long, Dylan has had a busy month getting back into a routine with her children as the new school term kicked off at the start of September.

The family are incredibly down-to-earth and Dylan often shares relatable parenting posts on social media. What's more, Brian recently sparked a parenting debate on Instagram after sharing a tongue-in-cheek photo of their middle son looking unhappy after moving from the dinner table to sitting under the seat, having refused to eat some asparagus.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan and Brian's sons are too cute!

In the caption, Brian revealed that they had told him he wouldn't be allowed a dessert unless he had some asparagus, which led to a divisive parenting debate.

The cameraman responded with some comical comments about suitable punishments, before Dylan reassured fans that their son was more than okay, and that not only did he eat some asparagus in the end, but that he had ice cream afterwards too.

