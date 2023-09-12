Today's Dylan Dreyer's adorable family update is too cute for words - 'Let's do this'

Dylan Dreyer has the sweetest little family and she delighted fans on Monday with an update which left them cooing.

The Today host took to Instagram with photos featuring all three of her sons, Rusty, one, Ollie, three, and Calvin, six, as they prepared for a big day.

It was her middle son's first day back at preschool and he looked so cute with his backpack and a beaming smile.

Ollie was standing on a wall outside of their New York apartment and pulled off a coy pose.

His brothers then joined him for a photo with Calvin doting on his siblings as he stood behind them with his arms around his younger brothers.

Of course, Dylan couldn't help but jump in for a snapshot with her children too. Dylan captioned the post: "Ollie’s turn!! Wishing you a year full of wildness, adventure, and fun in preschool! Let’s do this!! Love you buddy."

Fans couldn't wait to comment and wrote: "He is adorable!! Wishing him a great year. Now he and Calvin can exchange stories of their day at school," while a second said: "Oh my gosh, wasn't he born just yesterday?! Such sweet faces," as a third added: "OMGoodness, look how big the 'baby' is!! Cute little 'men' there."

Last week, Calvin returned to school following the summer break too and she shared a similar selection of photos.

At the time, she proudly exclaimed: "Let’s go 2nd grade!!! My 2nd grade teacher, Mrs. Moroni, was one of my very favorites! I’m so excited to see what this year brings for Calvin. Proud of you buddy."

Dylan adores being a mom but when quizzed about baby number four during an interview with HELLO!, she confessed: "I think I've maxed out now," but added: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

In fact, at one point she and her husband, Brian Fichera, weren't sure they wanted to have children.

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said about her and her husband of ten years. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both.

"We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

