Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has opened up about his fertility journey with his wife Hannah, with whom he shares five-year-old twins George and Henrietta.

Anton, 57, spoke about his family life to Kate Garraway on ITV's Life Stories on Wednesday evening, revealing his wife's health struggle with endometriosis and his joy at becoming a father.

The professional dancer told Kate of his wife: "Hannah is everything I thought she would be. I thought she’d be an excellent mum, always knew she’d be a great mum but she couldn’t have children. I thought, ‘Isn’t it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?’ – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn’t have children. That’s the sad irony of it all.

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I’m thrilled for me – because I’d have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them – but I’m thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it."

Anton with his wife Hannah

Anton is a doting father to George and Henrietta and occasionally shares photos of his son and daughter on his Instagram page.

In February 2022, the star posted the sweetest snaps of his children sharing a cuddle on a family skiing holiday.

He wrote: "Start ‘em young! My little ones ready to hit the slopes in their gorgeous Smalls Merino wool base layers. Thank you so much @lovemysmalls - a wonderful surprise! Anton XX."

Anton is also known for his love of golf and has already introduced the children to the sport. He previously posted a picture of the three of them on a golf course, telling fans: "Such a perfect day @wentworth_club with daddy’s new favourite golfing partners… Start ‘em young! Gorgeous!!"

Anton on the golf course with his kids

The proud dad first met his wife Hannah at a golf club back in 2011, and they married in an intimate ceremony in 2017.

During an interview with The Independent, Anton said of his marriage proposal to Hannah: "I sort of sprung it on her. I don't know why, I just had this urge. It was our fifth year of being together, and it felt like the moment. Together for five years, we're getting married."