Anton Du Beke delights fans with rare photo of twins partaking in sporting activity Well done!

Anton Du Beke is a doting father to twin children George and Henrietta, four, and on Tuesday the star shared the sweetest photo of them joining him for a round of golf.

The family had headed for a nearby course and the new Strictly judge, who is a keen golfer, was appropriately dressing, looking dapper in a polo shirt and comfy trousers.

WATCH: Anton Du Beke's twins gatecrash his live workout

The star's twins looked adorable, with Henrietta leaning on her golf club and George flashing a cheeky smile at the camera.

Captioning the post, the 55-year-old said: "Such a perfect day with daddy's new favourite golfing partners… Start 'em young! Gorgeous! XX."

His fans immediately rushed to comment on the post, and the star's Strictly co-stars also shared their love for the sweet snap.

Gorka Marquez, who is a father to his own two-year-old daughter, wrote: "Look at them gorgeous faces," and Nadiya Bychkova enthused: "Awwww, so sweet."

Anton is keen to pass his love of golfing down

Another fan added: "A lovely pair of wee ones. Gorgeous family photo, congratulations on your beautiful children."

Many others simply wrote "gorgeous" or "adorable" while several posted heart emojis.

Anton and wife Hannah Summers welcomed their twins in 2017, shortly before their marriage. The couple had tried for a bay together for a while, before they opted for IVF.

Although the new series of Strictly Come Dancing is fast approaching, Anton should be able to spend more time than usual with his children as he'll be returning to the show as a judge rather than a professional dancer.

Anton will be replacing Bruno Tonioli, who will be unable to return to filming the show due to international travel restrictions, as he also serves as a judge on America's Dancing with the Stars.

The doting dad welcomed his twins in 2017

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch following the news, Anton explained his delight. "I can't tell you how happy I am though he said. "It is such an honour to have been asked.

"Everyone knows how much I love the show. Having been there since the beginning, I have seen the show develop and grow. It is just a joy and a pleasure to be involved with."

Asked what type of judge he is going to be, Anton replied: "I am going to be as I was last year. I'm going to be positive and encouraging, because they aren't going to get much of that from the other end of the desk…

"I'm going to come from the perspective that I know what it is like. I know what they are trying to achieve…so I shall take all of that into perspective really. I hope they all dance wonderfully, I know they'll be doing their best, and I'll be encouraging."

