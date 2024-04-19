Sarah Jessica Parker's husband and 14-year-old twins face new change in everyday life

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker spent the first three months of 2024 living in London, England with her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, who goes by Loretta.

But the family are now facing a new change, as they have returned to their longtime home of the West Village in New York City, after their West End run ended on April 13.

Actress Sarah took to Instagram this week to share a carousel of pictures of the city, including windows in a high-rise apartment, the cherry blossom trees, and her own silhouette, captioning the post simply with one word: "Home."

Sarah and Matthew raised their children in New York City, and although the girls were in their freshman year of high school, they took several months off to travel to London with their parents, who were performing in the critically acclaimed play Plaza Suite on the West End.

Tabitha and Loretta are incredibly close, and in an interview in June 2023 Matthew revealed that although the girls had considered going to different schools – the same as elementary school – at the last minute they decided to go together to the same high school.

The twins were born via surrogate on June 22, 2009, and although they have both kept the girls' faces off their social media pages, the twins have been pictured at red carpet events with their family on several occasions.

Sarah told People in 2018: "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

Sarah has long been enamored with London, and was over the moon to spend several months in the capital in the critically acclaimed play.

"This city is on fire," she told the press in 2023. "It’s so awake! It’s amazing. There are so many spots to be, and to sit and to meet. And it’s so much more diverse than New York. To see a city where there is so much color and variety mixing on the street for real? It’s unbelievable. It all feels so much more integrated than our city. Here, you can go to the National Theatre and see people of all nationalities in the audience."

On Instagram, she would post snapshots of her walks around the city, writing in one caption: "Walking around. London. It’s nice seeing new things. Reading new things. Signs. Even directions. Finding our shops. Learning the Tube. The buses. Which one gets me where I need to go. On time."

Sarah and Matthew are also parents to son James Wilkie, 21, who lives away from home at Brown College in Rhode Island.