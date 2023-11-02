Amy Robach's boyfriend T.J. Holmes talks 'baby' daughter in gushing personal post following huge news

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance was made public almost one year ago and despite being let go from their positions on GMA3 due to their affair, the couple appear to be going from strength to strength.

Not only have they announced their big comeback and defiantely confirmed their relationship, it appears T.J.'s family life may be improving too.

On Halloween, the star - who shares his daughter, Sabine, 10, with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig - posted a gushing personal post on Instagram featuring his youngest child.

WATCH: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's awkward interview with T.J. Holmes revealed

Despite his difficult divorce from his wife of 12 years who was blindsided by their breakup, T.J. has remained in Sabine's life.

He took her trick or treating and shared photos of his little girl dressed as Wednesday, surrounded by her pals.T.J. wrote: "#WednesdayHolmes #BabySabine, #HappyHalloween," and although the comments were turned off, the post garnered plenty of likes from fans who loved the insight into his personal life.

His post came just one day before he and Amy shared bombshell news that they were making a joint comeback in the form of a podcast. In a timely post - almost 12 months after they were caught packing on the PDA during a Thanksgiving getaway - Amy and T.J. shared the news on social media.

The two didn't shy away from playing into recent headlines about them, writing in their caption accompanying the photo of T.J. with his arms wrapped around his girlfriend: "How's this for Instagram official?" and added the hashtag "silent no more."

© Getty Images The pair will host their very own podcast

As for the official date of their comeback? The lovebirds and co-stars made a brazen revelation. Their podcast will officially premiere on iHeart Radio come December 5, the date they were suspended from GMA3 last year.

At the time, the network bosses replaced Amy and T.J. with a number of other ABC hosts, but in January when they fired them, they announced Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be their permanent replacements on GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

© Getty Images Amy andTJ Holmes hosted GMA3 for years with Dr. Jennifer Ashton

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Vulture in January 2023.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy and T.J. moved on with their lives away from the TV with both divorcing their longtime spouses.

Amy was married to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and between them they had raised five children in a blended home.

© Getty Images T.J. shares his youngest daughter with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig

She is a mom to daughters, Annalise, 16, and Ava, 21, who she shares with her first ex-husband, Tim McIntosh. Andrew has three sons, Nathaniel, 27, Aidan, 26, and Wyatt, 19, from his first marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.