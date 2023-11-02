General Hospital's Christopher Tyler made heartbreaking vow to his kids before tragic death

Tyler Christopher, the acclaimed "General Hospital" actor, embarked on a deeply personal mission to mend his relationship with his children, battling his demons and striving for sobriety in the time leading up to his unexpected death at age 50.

A month prior to his passing, Tyler connected with fans in a heartfelt New York City meet and greet, confiding about his addiction struggles and his commitment to being there for his children.

"He talked a lot about them," recounted Joanne Morrissey, a dedicated fan who drove from New Brunswick, Canada, to meet Tyler.

She shared with People that Tyler was candid about his desire to spend time with his son Greysun, 14, and daughter Boheme, 8.

Despite his efforts to visit them monthly, his last encounter with them had been disrupted by his alcoholism, a mistake he deeply regretted.

Tyler's poignant revelation to Joanne demonstrated his resolve to change. "His kids were now his priority," she conveyed. "He was going to get sober, as difficult as it was, and stay sober so that he could see his kids again."

In their last moments, Tyler expressed optimism about his future with his children. "I think we were at the end of September ... when we met him and he said, ‘I'm going to get to see my children on October 15,’” Joanne recalled.

The tragic news of Tyler's demise was shared by his colleague Maurice Benard, who penned an emotional tribute on Instagram: "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him."

Tamika Belton, another fan present at the event, echoed this sentiment, noting Tyler's willingness to be open about the challenges he faced.

"He told his story and I was just in awe just listening to him speak. I said this guy is not holding anything back. Nothing.”

Despite his fame, Tyler remained approachable and insightful, sharing life advice with those he met. "He said, ‘Never chase after a man, chase after your dreams,’” Tamika shared, emphasizing the actor's supportive nature.

Tyler's illustrious career spanned decades, with a notable tenure as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He later transitioned to Days of Our Lives, leaving an indelible mark as Stefan DiMera.

Reflecting on the onset of his journey, Tyler once shared in an interview with Digital Journal: “General Hospital was my first acting job. My first day was a little scary because I was new and I didn’t really know what I was doing, and I had a lot of dialogue."

He recalled the initial jitters, fearing judgment and potential dismissal, but added, "I got through it because I was prepared, and it ended up being great."

However, life off the screen was not devoid of challenges for Tyler. Just five months ago, he faced an arrest for public intoxication after an incident at an airport.

Prior to that, he had a similar encounter, having been found unconscious in an Uber, a result of a night of overindulgence. These incidents, reported by TMZ, hinted at his struggles with alcohol, an issue he openly addressed.

Tyler had experienced love and companionship in his personal life. He was once married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. The legacy of his life is also carried forward by his two children, Greysun and Boheme, whom he shared with ex-wife Brienne Pedigo.