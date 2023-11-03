Danny DeVito appeared in a jovial mood on Thursday when he stepped out with his daughter Lucy to attend the Broadway opening night of their show 'I Need That'.

The Dumbo star was flanked by his oldest child as they posed on the red carpet for a rare father-daughter moment which the cameras lapped up.

Proving that the apple didn't fall far from the tree, Danny and Lucy showed off identical smiles and dimples as she draped a protective arm around her famous dad.

© Getty Images Danny with his daughter Lucy

Wearing a striking, strapless gown, Lucy looked stunning as she stood tall in a pair of high heels. Danny looked dapper in a tuxedo which he wore with a casual, unbuttoned shirt.

He shares Lucy and her siblings, Jake 36, and Grace, 38, with his estranged wife, Rhea Perlman. Danny and the Cheers actress split after 30-years of marriage in 2012, but never officially divorced.

© Getty Images Danny DeVito and Rhea share three children

They reconciled in March 2013 but in March 2017 called time on their romance again. Despite their breakup, they have remained close and she says their relationship improved.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May 2019, Rhea revealed: "Danny and I have always loved each other. We have three amazing children together, and we really agree on almost everything important,” she said.

“[Our relationship] is much better because all the tense stuff is gone. Not in your face, I’m not in his, he’s not in mine."



© Getty Images Danny DeVito with his daughter Lucy and son Jake

Their children remain the most important people to them and although the breakup was amicable, Rhea has previously confessed it was still a challenging time for her.

"I’m not gonna like sugarcoat it, it was difficult,” she said. "It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I’m not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

She further elaborated on the status of their relationship during a chat with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her Wiser Than Me podcast.

© Getty Images Danny DeVito shares his three children with his ex Rhea Perlman

"We are still married," she said. "And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

Danny mirrored her statement when he told People: "We’re friends,” said the actor. “We’re happy. Everybody’s happy."

Their daughter, Lucy, is following in her parents' footsteps and is an actress. She and Danny currently star in 'I Need That' which is Theresa Rebeck's new comedy.

They play Sam and Amelia. Rhea also attended the premiere to show support for her ex and their daughter.

