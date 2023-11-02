Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming makes rare public outing, twins with daughter in new photos amid actor's difficult health update

Amid Bruce Willis' ongoing decline in health, his wife Emma Heming is making sure their daughters remain in good spirits.

The Die Hard actor, 68, shares two daughters with Emma: Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight; the couple tied the knot in 2009. He also shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore, who he was with from 1988 until 2000.

Since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) earlier this year, Emma has become his primary caregiver – and an advocate of FTD awareness – but she is also making sure her daughters are feeling supported.

Over the weekend, the mom-of-two took to Instagram and shared a sweet family update, giving her fans a glimpse of what she and her daughters got up to for Halloween weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she first posted an adorable photo of herself dressed as Waldo, in a red striped long-sleeve t-shirt with a matching beanie, paired with blue jeans and classic Waldo glasses, as her youngest daughter Evelyn, dressed as a "mystical fairy" in a baby pink tulle dress, hugged her for the snap.

She then showed off her daughter Evelyn's costume of choice, a pirate, sharing a slew of photos of the two posing together, hugging and making goofy poses.

Though Emma is a vocal advocate on her Instagram page for FTD awareness as well as the recognition of caregivers, she is adamant about giving her husband privacy, and seldom gives specific updates on how his diagnosis has progressed.

She did however open up about the disease during a recent appearance on the Today Show, where she said: "Dementia is hard," adding: "It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family… When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

Fans did recently get an update on Bruce, albeit a difficult one, from Glenn Gordon Caron, who created the star's breakthrough series Moonlighting, in a conversation with the New York Post.

"The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you've ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he," he said, adding: "He loved life and… just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest."

"My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am," he then explained, before revealing that Bruce "is not totally verbal," and that he is "seeing life through a screen door."

"When you're with him you know that he's Bruce and you're grateful that he's there," he did say, before making a heartbreaking confession: "But the joie de vivre is gone."

