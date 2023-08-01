Sheryl Crow, 61, leaves fans in disbelief with revelation in sun-drenched video

The All I Wanna Do singer shared a clip from her Nashville home

Sheryl Crow doesn't seem to age! It's almost impossible to believe the star is 61 years old, especially when you see her latest video below.

Sheryl took to Instagram with a message for her fans and not only did she look incredible, her milestone was impressive too.

In the clip, the 'Soak Up the Sun' hitmaker was playing her guitar in her sun-soaked backyard and rocked a pair of youthful denim cut-offs and a casual t-shirt.

She played a snippet of 'All I Wanna Do' before talking directly to the camera when she revealed her triple-Grammy-winning album Tuesday Night Music Club was released three decades ago.

"30 years!!" she captioned the post. "I cannot believe Tuesday Night Music Club came out 30 years ago this week. We’re going to be celebrating this milestone all week, with a few surprises.

Sheryl has a long and successful career

"I’d love to hear what TNMC meant to you! Drop a memory or your fav song below. #TuesdayNightMusicClub #TNMC."Her fans rushed to comment and wrote: "30 freaking years," and, "Still feels like yesterday," and a third added: "No way. I still listen to this all the time."

Others commented on her glowing appearance and quipped: "No the crazy part is that you still look great and I’ve put on a 100lbs and lost my hair," as many branded her a "beautiful woman".

© Getty Images It's hard to believe Sheryl is 61

It's an exciting year for Sheryl who is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It marks her first year on the ballot and she'll be inducted in the Performer category on November 3.

Outside of music, Sheryl is also a doting mom to her children, Wyatt and Levi.

© Getty Images Sheryl in 1994

She adopted both of her sons as a single mom after a history of failed relationships. "It's better to have three broken engagements than three divorces," she told Good Housekeeping.

While her career continues to keep her busy, Sheryl says her family comes first. "My priority is always them," she told People. "I have a three-night rule, where I’m not going to leave longer than three nights unless I take them."

© Larry Busacca Sheryl is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year

She left Los Angeles behind to raise her children in Nashville, where they now live on a farm.

Talking to Redbook, she said of her life: "Things always work out perfectly. Generally, when you let go of your vision of how something is supposed to be, the universe hands you exactly what you need."