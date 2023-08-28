Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy gets high praise from aunt Kelly Rowland in sweet tribute – what she said

Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy has received nothing but praise from her famous family and her mom's fans alike since she first debuted her dance moves on stage at the Renaissance tour.

The 11-year-old, who is already a star in her own right, has already received public support from both of her grandmas, and now, her almost auntie Kelly Rowland is further sharing how proud she is of Blue.

Blue made her official Renaissance debut on May 26 in Paris, almost two weeks after the tour started, and typically first comes out to perform the song "My Power" from the 2019 Lion King soundtrack.

Speaking with E! News while promoting her back to school partnership with Airborne Assorted Fruit Gummies, Kelly gushed about Blue: "I'm very proud," adding: "She works very freaking hard, period."

She maintained: "But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

The Destiny's Child alum then noted how great it has been to find support through motherhood in both her former band member and other fellow A-Listers, adding: "I have a really great tribe from my sisters of Destiny's Child, of course Ciara, La La [Anthony]."

© Instagram Blue Ivy became a sensation this summer

She continued: "It's very beautiful and wild that we're all having babies around the same time and growing up together as mothers. And my friends who are like family as well and who have older kids and are able to actually prep me. I'm like, 'Guys, what does 8 look like? Or what is 9?'"

Kelly shares two sons with her husband Tim Witherspoon, who she married in 2014; they welcomed Titan Jewell, nine, in 2014, and Noah Jon, two, in 2021.

© Getty Beyoncé and Kelly have been each other's biggest supporters for decades

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, who she married in 2008, share three kids together: they welcomed Blue in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, six, in 2017.

Blue was only nine years old when she scored her very first Grammy award back in 2021 alongside her mom for their song "Brown Skin Girl," making Blue the second-youngest person in history to win a Grammy award.

© Instagram Kelly herself has two sons with her husband Tim

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has the most Grammy wins in history, 32, while Jay-Z has 24 wins, and they both are tied for 88 nominations.

© Getty Blue has enjoyed the spotlight this summer

The Witherspoon-Rowland and Carter-Knowles kids have one heck of a star-studded family, and last year Kelly revealed on the Today Show during an appearance on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna that her eldest son loves nothing more than jamming out with his aunt Beyoncé.

When asked whether either of her boys like to sing, Kelly revealed: "Titan actually has perfect pitch and I do scales with him. The girls [Beyoncé and Michelle Williams] do scales with him when they are over to the house."

