Gorka Marquez melts hearts as young girl Mia debuts fierce new look - see photos

Gorka Marquez is spending plenty of time at home following his early exit from Strictly Come Dancing, which means he has plenty of time to spend with his young children, Mia, four, and Thiago, three months.

The professional dancer shared a selection of photos of Mia who had decided to borrow some of her mum's clothes, and she looked so sweet! The young girl had had chosen one of Gemma's caps and she was very eager to share her fierce new look with her father, who shared the exhange with his fans.

In his caption, Gorka posted: "Me: Mia have you seen my new hat? Mia: Hmmm no papa. I feel like someone likes to wear my stuff like her mum." He then tagged his fiancee, Gemma Atkinson.

In the photos, Mia looked so sweet and proud of herself as she showed off the look, tipping her hat at a sideways angle and covering her face with it. In the third snap, she giggled, with some fans even comparing the youngster to her mum.

© Instagram Mia showed off the new look

One said: "She looks just like her mum in photo 3," while a second commented: "That cheeky smile says it all. She's a wee cutie," and a third added: "Wow mini Gemma in that first picture."

A fourth joked: "And I'm here thinking I hope that cutie hasn't autographed the white hat with that sharpie," and a fifth wrote: "Her sense of humour. A sweet girl with a sparkling personality," finishing the post off with a sparkle emoji.

© Instagram Gorka shared the sweet moment online

Although Mia is clearly taking after Gemma, it appears that the couple's son is also taking after his mum. In a new photo, Thiago looked super cute dressed in a short-sleeved vest as he sat on Gorka's knee, with his dad writing a funny caption beside the photo. "Clearly the Puke between these pictures being taken meant nothing to him #dadlife," said Gorka.

The couple's followers were quick to spot the resemblance between Thiago and Gemma – the pair have such similar eyes!

© Instagram Fans noticed how much Mia looked like her mum Gemma

"Wow he is the image of you Gemma," said one, while another wrote: "A double of his mam on here." A third fan told the stars: "Gorgeous looks so much like his mummy." Another posted: "Aww the love between a papa and his baby son is beautiful to see."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their second family addition back in July. Announcing Thiago's arrival into the world, Gemma shared: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be [laughing face emoji]."

Gemma and Gorka are proud parents of Mia and Thiago

The doting mum added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

