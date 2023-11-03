Aw, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s baby boy Thiago is absolutely gorgeous in a new photo shared by the couple on Instagram.

Both actress Gemma and Strictly dance pro Gorka posted the photo of the dad and son enjoying a cuddle together – and fans think little Thiago is the double of his TV star mum.

Three-month-old Thiago looked super cute dressed in a short-sleeved vest as he sat on Gorka’s knee, with his dad writing a funny caption beside the photo. “Clearly the Puke between these pictures being taken meant nothing to him #dadlife,” said Gorka.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable video of baby Thiago

In the next few pictures we see the famous dad’s tattooed arm covered in milky baby vomit – oh dear, poor Gorka!

Gemma commented on the photo: “I love that he looks like he’s got elastic bands around his arms,” referring to Thiago’s skin rolls which are so cute on babies.

The couple’s followers were quick to spot the resemblance between Thiago and Gemma – the pair have such similar eyes!

“Wow he is the image of you Gemma,” said one, while another wrote: “A double of his mam on here.”

A third fan told the stars: “Gorgeous looks so much like his mummy.” Another posted: “Aww the love between a papa and his baby son is beautiful to see.”

© Instagram Gorka Marquez shows his arm covered in baby sick

Gorka is a guest on the latest episode of Gemma’s new podcast, The Overshare, and this week the topic is ‘terrible partners in labour’, with Gemma sharing her birth story with Thiago.

“This is a thing with Thiago, my waters broke again on the Wimbledon final day, and it was Alcaraz and Djokovic,” said Gemma, who revealed she was in labour upstairs at home while her fiancé was downstairs watching the tennis!

© Instagram Mia shares a sweet bond with her brother Thiago

Gemma added: “I was upstairs on my own on the bed on all fours just breathing through my contractions because I wanted to try and stay at home for as long as possible this time. I don't know if it was a fear of the hospital or what, but I just thought until I can no longer tolerate the contractions I will be at home. And so yeah, I was upstairs just trying to deal with it. And every now and again I'd hear 'vamos vamos' from downstairs."

“I was downstairs having the tortilla chips watching the tennis (both laugh),” explains Gorka. “The game finishes…I went upstairs and I went, 'Okay, now you can have the baby'.”